Ethan Slater makes first comment on son amid 'serious' Ariana Grande romance

Ethan Slater finally addresses 'private' bond with his son amid Ariana Grande romance

Ethan Slater keeps his life private as a parent, much more than his high-profile romance with Ariana Grande but this has been a deliberate decision.

The 33-year-old actor shared that he has drawn a firm boundary regarding his son in the public, because he wants him to grow up and decide whether he wants his life to be public.

The Wicked star, who shares his son with ex-wife Lilly Jay, told Gianmarco Soresi at The Downside podcast, "I try not to tell stories about my son because I want to let him meet the world and let the world meet him on his own terms. So I don't tell stories or anecdotes."

Slater only addressed the situation when asked about it, after successfully avoiding to reveal any details about his 2-year-old child.

While the SpongeBob SquarePants musical star keeps his life as a parent under wraps, his family life blew up on social media after his ex-wife wrote an essay in The Cut.

Jay gave a vulnerable insight into her divorce process when she was a new mother, and her then-husband had gone on to date his Wicked co-star, Grande.

The essay gained much traction all over social media and Slater came under attack for allegedly being unfaithful to his then-wife.