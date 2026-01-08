Rising stars that ruled Hollywood in 2025: Aaron Pierre, Mikey Madison, more

Fresh faces that redefined Hollywood in 2025

In 2025, the Tinseltown experienced a powerful new wave of stars who took over the showbiz industry by storm.

From Miles Caton’s jaw-dropping debut in Sinners to Mikey Madison becoming one of the youngest Oscar winner in history, Hollywood’s spotlight shifted to fresh talent.

Few of these breakout stars are highlighted below.

Owen Cooper

At just 15 years old, Cooper became the youngest male actor to ever win a Primetime Emmy Award as well as Critics Choice Award for his striking debut role in British Netflix series Adolescence as Jamie Miller. Up next he is set to star as young Heathcliff in Wuthering Heights releasing on February 14.

Miles Caton

Caton made his acting debut in Ryan Coogler’s horror film Sinners. His performance was widely praised and earned him the Critics’ Choice Award for Best Young Actor. He also co-wrote an original song for Sinners soundtrack, I Lied to You, earning critical acclamation worldwide.

Chase Infiniti

Following her debut in TV series Presumed Innocent (2024), the 25-year-old star gained worldwide recognition from her role in One Battle After Another, starring alongside Leonardo DiCaprio.

Her spectacular performance in the film earned her major critical acclamation including Critics’ Choice and Golden Globe Awards nominations. She is set to star in The Handmaid’s Tale sequel The Testaments in April 2026.

Milly Alcock

The Australian actress, Alcock initially gained recognition playing young Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen in House of Dragon, however cemented her international stardom in 2025 with her cameo in Superman as Supergirl. Her film Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow is set to release on June 26.

Mikey Madison

Madison solidified her position in Hollywood with her Oscar winning role in Anora. In addition to Academy Award she also won BAFTA and Palm Spring Breakthrough Award. Previously, she was known for her role in Better Things and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

Aaron Pierre

After starring in minor role in TV series Krypto and Caesar in The Underground Railroad, he had his global breakthrough in late 2024 and early 2025 with his lead performance as Terry Richmond in Netflix’s Rebel Ridge and as voice of adolescent Mufasa from Disney’s Mufasa: Lion King. Up next he is set to star in Star Wars: Starfighter along with Ryan Gosling and Amy Adams.

Damson Idris

The British-Nigerian actor and producer, first garnered attention from his role as Franklin Saint in crime drama Snowfall. Idris reached new heights of stardom from his role as Joshua Pearce in F1 starring opposite Brad Pitt.

Apart from acting he expanded his public profile as an entrepreneur by launching his own luxury jewellery brand in early 2025.

Danny Ramirez

From playing supporting TV and film roles to starring in major franchises, Ramirez rose to stardom in 2025. He had his breakout role with Captain America: Brave New World as Joaquin Torrres/ the Falcon. Ramirez will reprise the role in highly anticipated film Avengers: Doomsday, slated for release on December 18.

Ben Wang

Chinese-American actor, Wang initially starred in Disney+ American Born Chinese and Chang Can Dunk, made his mark in Hollywood with his role in Karate Kid: Legends starring alongside legendry stars Jackie Chan and Ralph Macchio.

Tramell Tilman

At 40 years old, Tilman made his mark in industry with his breakthrough role Severance as Seth Milchick. He made history at the Primetime Emmy Awards, becoming the first Black man to win Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series for his stunning performance.

He also starred as Captain Bledsoe in Mission: Impossible marking his debut in an action franchise. Up next he is set for highly anticipated Spider-Man: Brand New Day.

With their bold and unforgettable performances that captured attention of viewers and critics alike, these rising stars set the pace of next generation of leading actors, making 2025 a memorable year for Hollywood.