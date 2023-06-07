 
Katherine Heigl reflects on 'Grey's Anatomy' departure

Katherine Heigl weighed in on her depature from long-running ABC's hit-Grey's Anatomy.

In a chat with Ellen Pompeo in Variety's Actors on Actors series, the actor said, “I think that gave me this confidence that was a false sense of confidence," Heigl added.

“It was rooted in something that couldn’t and maybe wouldn’t always last for me. So then I started getting real mouthy, because I did have a lot to say, and there were certain boundaries and things that I was not OK with being crossed. I didn’t know how to fight that."

"Listen, nobody likes a super confident woman," Pompeo concurs.

"And that’s why they’re taking away reproductive rights, and voting rights all over this country, is because they don’t want women to find their power. They don’t want women to have a voice. They don’t want women to have control because they know that we can do it better than they can."

The 44-year-old also admitted her reaction and handling of the situation was "so naive."

"There was no part of me that imagined a bad reaction," she confesses.

"I felt really justified in how I felt about it and where I was coming from. I’ve spent most of my life — I think most women do — being in that people-pleasing mode. It’s really disconcerting when you feel like you have really displeased everybody. It was not my intention to do so, but I had some things to say, and I didn’t think I was going to get such a strong reaction."

