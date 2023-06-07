Royal family releases King Charles first message after Prince Harry gives evidence in court

British royal family has released King Charles first statement after Prince Harry gave evidence in London’s court in his phone hacking trial.



The King, who wrapped up his visit to beloved Transylvania, shared his statement to mark the 75th anniversary of the arrival of the HMT Empire Windrush to British shores in 1948 on Tuesday.

In his message, King Charles says, “It is, I believe, crucially important that we should truly see and hear these pioneers who stepped off the Empire Windrush at Tilbury in June 1948 - only a few months before I was born - and those who followed over the decades, to recognise and celebrate the immeasurable difference that they, their children and their grandchildren have made to this country.”

The royal family shared the King’s statement on its official Twitter handle.

Earlier, the Duke of Sussex on Tuesday became the first British royal to give evidence in court in more than 100 years, alleging that his life had been marked by relentless media intrusion.

Prince Harry returned to UK on Sunday for the first time since King Charles coronation on May 6.