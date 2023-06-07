 
Wednesday Jun 07, 2023
Angelina Jolie ditches signature look for new collection

Hollywood queen Angelina Jolie transformed her look with newly-dyed honey tresses reminiscent of her 1990s blonde era, setting aside her classic hairstyle for something different but just as stylish.

The Eternals star, 48 famously rocked a similar look in the 1999 psychological drama Girl, Interrupted, where she had a mid-length golden hairstyle while playing antagonist Lisa Rowe — a rebellious yet charismatic sociopath.

Jolie was pictured looking gorgeous as ever while working on her new collection with Chloe, in two images released by the fashion house.

The actress and director — who announced her own label in mid-May — has teamed up with the brand to create a womenswear capsule collection.

The Hollywood icon is working with the French luxury fashion house to create the sustainable Atelier Jolie range which has been co-designed by Angelina and Chloé's creative director Gabriela Hearst.

