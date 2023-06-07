Army calls for tightening 'noose of law' around May 9 'planners, masterminds'

RAWALPINDI: The formation commanders of the Pakistan Army on Wednesday called for a tightening of the “noose of law” “around the planners and masterminds” that launched a “rebellion against the state and state institutions”, a statement issued by the military’s media wing said.



“It has been further stressed that, while the legal trials of perpetrators and instigators have commenced, it is time that the noose of law is also tightened around the planners and masterminds who mounted the hate-ripened and politically driven rebellion against the state and state institutions to achieve their nefarious design of creating chaos in the country,” the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

The statement was issued after Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir presided over the 81st Formation Commanders Conference at the General Headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi.

Details to follow.