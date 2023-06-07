 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Wednesday Jun 07, 2023
By
Web Desk

TV presenter Eamonn Holmes drops F-bomb in on-air blunder

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Jun 07, 2023

Eamonn Holmes has been openly criticizing This Morning hosts Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield
Eamonn Holmes has been openly criticizing 'This Morning' hosts Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield

Television presenter Eamonn Holmes made a huge blunder on live TV during his breakfast show on GB News.

While presenting with co-star Isabel Webster, both stars were caught swearing on air as they appeared not to realize the cameras were back on.

Webster could be heard saying, "I'm a b***h, if only they knew," and added, "Pussycat me."

Meanwhile, Holmes was seen checking his script before muttering to himself, "Now, how the f*** do I get home today?" Shortly after, producers muted the pair's microphones.

After being alerted that they were back on air, the two quickly apologized to viewers for the blunder. Holmes joked with Webster, "Are you sure we're on air? Would be nice if somebody spoke to us."

Despite the mistake, viewers found the incident amusing. Many took to social media to share their reactions, with one viewer saying, "Just watching that lovely Eamonn & Isabel on GB News, now choking on my cornflakes and clutching my pearls."

Another viewer wrote, "Oh dear, Eamonn has dropped the F-bomb live on air."

One fan of the show quipped, “This is why I love watching this channel and love @EamonnHolmes hope he gets home."

"This morning.. I don't think Eamonn Holmes realised they were live," quipped another, referring to his former show This Morning

More From Entertainment:

Chris Hemsworth admits ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ was ‘too silly’

Chris Hemsworth admits ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ was ‘too silly’
Gigi Hadid connects with celebrated filmmaker after India visit

Gigi Hadid connects with celebrated filmmaker after India visit

TV presenter Eamonn Holmes drops F-bomb in on-air blunder

TV presenter Eamonn Holmes drops F-bomb in on-air blunder
Marvel drops exciting first look image of ‘Captain America: Brave New World’

Marvel drops exciting first look image of ‘Captain America: Brave New World’
Wednesday star Jenna Ortega details her ‘weird’ fan moment with flight attendant

Wednesday star Jenna Ortega details her ‘weird’ fan moment with flight attendant
Video: Coldplay’s Chris Martin breaks the internet by going ‘eco-friendly’

Video: Coldplay’s Chris Martin breaks the internet by going ‘eco-friendly’
Tom Holland shares taking a ‘year off from acting’ after finishing The Crowded Room

Tom Holland shares taking a ‘year off from acting’ after finishing The Crowded Room
Jodie Comer's ‘Prima Facie’ wins big at Drama Desk Awards

Jodie Comer's ‘Prima Facie’ wins big at Drama Desk Awards
Chris Hemsworth makes shocking confession about playing Thor character

Chris Hemsworth makes shocking confession about playing Thor character
Chris Hemsworth talks 'driving force behind' his triumphs: 'My woman'

Chris Hemsworth talks 'driving force behind' his triumphs: 'My woman'
Coronation Street star Julie Goodyear suffering from dementia, reveals husband

Coronation Street star Julie Goodyear suffering from dementia, reveals husband
Maitreyi Ramakrishnan reveals she ‘grew up’ with Never Have I Ever’s Devi character

Maitreyi Ramakrishnan reveals she ‘grew up’ with Never Have I Ever’s Devi character
Vanessa Feltz makes serious claims about This Morning stars

Vanessa Feltz makes serious claims about This Morning stars
Johnny Depp believes Lily-Rose Depp is 'doing something right' amid 'The Idol' backlash

Johnny Depp believes Lily-Rose Depp is 'doing something right' amid 'The Idol' backlash

Jennifer Aniston reveals how intense work out caused her more harm than good

Jennifer Aniston reveals how intense work out caused her more harm than good
Taylor Swift moves on from Matty Healy with new mystery man?

Taylor Swift moves on from Matty Healy with new mystery man?
Tallulah Willis 'still unpacking' mom Demi Moore choosing Ashton Kutcher over her

Tallulah Willis 'still unpacking' mom Demi Moore choosing Ashton Kutcher over her
‘Black Mirror’ creator reveals major lesson he learnt from ChatGPT

‘Black Mirror’ creator reveals major lesson he learnt from ChatGPT
Chris Hemsworth doesn’t want to be remembered as a movie star after death

Chris Hemsworth doesn’t want to be remembered as a movie star after death
Angelina Jolie ditches signature look for new collection

Angelina Jolie ditches signature look for new collection
Taylor Swift and Matty Healy ‘still care for each other’ despite break up

Taylor Swift and Matty Healy ‘still care for each other’ despite break up