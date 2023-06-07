TV presenter Eamonn Holmes drops F-bomb in on-air blunder

Eamonn Holmes has been openly criticizing 'This Morning' hosts Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield

Television presenter Eamonn Holmes made a huge blunder on live TV during his breakfast show on GB News.

While presenting with co-star Isabel Webster, both stars were caught swearing on air as they appeared not to realize the cameras were back on.

Webster could be heard saying, "I'm a b***h, if only they knew," and added, "Pussycat me."

Meanwhile, Holmes was seen checking his script before muttering to himself, "Now, how the f*** do I get home today?" Shortly after, producers muted the pair's microphones.

After being alerted that they were back on air, the two quickly apologized to viewers for the blunder. Holmes joked with Webster, "Are you sure we're on air? Would be nice if somebody spoke to us."

Despite the mistake, viewers found the incident amusing. Many took to social media to share their reactions, with one viewer saying, "Just watching that lovely Eamonn & Isabel on GB News, now choking on my cornflakes and clutching my pearls."

Another viewer wrote, "Oh dear, Eamonn has dropped the F-bomb live on air."

One fan of the show quipped, “This is why I love watching this channel and love @EamonnHolmes hope he gets home."

"This morning.. I don't think Eamonn Holmes realised they were live," quipped another, referring to his former show This Morning.