Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck's tense moment viral video becomes a massive hit

Dashing Hollywood actor Ben Affleck's viral video, in which the Batman star is seen slamming the door in apparent frustration after escorting his wife Jennifer Lopez to their car, has become a massive hit.

Jennifer and Ben, who tied the knot in Las Vegas on July 16, 2022, often make headlines for their tense moments. However, the couple's one viral video garnered more that 50 million views.

Many made funny comments about the actor-filmmaker, who does not like the public attention on him or his relationship with the singer by the media.

The original TikTok was titled, “Ben Affleck shows chivalry isn't dead.” It was shared by a Twitter user who wrote, "That man look STRESSED."

In the clip, Ben and Lopez can be seen walking towards their car, holding their drinks. Ben walks Jennifer to the car, opens the door and then slams it with a wave of his hand.

Ben's body language describes his frustrated. The actor later walks over to the driver's side and raises his hand towards the person who is filming them, asking them to stop.