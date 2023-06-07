 
pakistan
Wednesday Jun 07, 2023
Pakistan, China, Iran to institutionalise trilateral consultations on counter terrorism

Policemen stand outside the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. — AFP/File
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan, China and Iran on Wednesday decided to “institutionalise the trilateral consultations on counter-terrorism and security” a statement issued by the Foreign Office said.

The decision was taken during the first meeting of the Pakistan-China-Iran Trilateral Consultation on counter-terrorism and security meeting held today at the Chinese capital Beijing, the communique added.

The Pakistani side was represented by Director General (Counter-Terrorism) at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Abdul Hameed, the Chinese side was led by Director General of the Department of External Security Affairs at the Chinese Foreign Ministry Bai Tian, and the Irani side was led by Assistant to the Foreign Minister and Director General of South Asia at the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs Seyed Rasoul Mosavi.

The spokesperson stated that the three sides held “detailed discussions on the regional security situation, particularly the threat of terrorism faced by the region”.

DG Hameed, and DG Mosavi also called on Assistant Foreign Minister of China Nong Rong said the statement.

