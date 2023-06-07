 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Wednesday Jun 07, 2023
By
Web Desk

'The Morning Show' adds new cast members for a ‘sensual’ third season

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Jun 07, 2023

The Morning Show was renewed by Apple for a third season even though the first two received mixed reviews
'The Morning Show' was renewed by Apple for a third season even though the first two received mixed reviews

In a recent tease, Jennifer Aniston, who serves as an executive producer and star of the Apple TV+ drama The Morning Show, hinted that the forthcoming third season of the popular series will be "juicy" and "more sensual." The 10-episode season is scheduled to debut in the fall.

“Everybody's getting in trouble. Everybody has a secret. And everyone's just walking the line. It's a lot more sensual this year,” she revealed.

Aniston's character, co-host Alexandra "Alex" Levy, will once again take center stage, along with fellow executive producer Reese Witherspoon. 

The pair reportedly earn a staggering $2 million per episode for their roles in the show, not including producing fees and ownership points.

Charlotte Stoudt, who previously worked on Homeland, replaced showrunner Kerry Ehrin for the third season of the show, which is based on Brian Stelter's book Top of the Morning.

One of the new additions to the cast this season is Emmy winner Jon Hamm, who will play powerful corporate titan Paul Marks. Marks sets his sights on the show's fictional network, UBA, and his arrival might be responsible for the heightened sense of sensuality that Aniston has hinted at.

Despite the first two seasons of The Morning Show receiving mixed reviews from critics, Apple has already renewed the show for a fourth season. Season three wrapped production in February and is set to be an exciting and scandalous addition to the drama series.

More From Entertainment:

Idris Elba shares interesting details about his school life in London

Idris Elba shares interesting details about his school life in London
Justin Theroux cousin Louis opens up on friendship with Jennifer Aniston

Justin Theroux cousin Louis opens up on friendship with Jennifer Aniston
Jenna Ortega opens up about scrutiny from ‘manipulative’ social media

Jenna Ortega opens up about scrutiny from ‘manipulative’ social media
State Department accuses Roger Waters of using antisemitic tropes

State Department accuses Roger Waters of using antisemitic tropes
'The Morning Show' adds new cast members for a ‘sensual’ third season

'The Morning Show' adds new cast members for a ‘sensual’ third season
Lawsuit against Dua Lipa dismissed in US

Lawsuit against Dua Lipa dismissed in US
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck's tense moment viral video becomes a massive hit

Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck's tense moment viral video becomes a massive hit
Chris Hemsworth admits ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ was ‘too silly’

Chris Hemsworth admits ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ was ‘too silly’
Gigi Hadid connects with celebrated filmmaker after India visit

Gigi Hadid connects with celebrated filmmaker after India visit

TV presenter Eamonn Holmes drops F-bomb in on-air blunder

TV presenter Eamonn Holmes drops F-bomb in on-air blunder
Marvel drops exciting first look image of ‘Captain America: Brave New World’

Marvel drops exciting first look image of ‘Captain America: Brave New World’
Wednesday star Jenna Ortega details her ‘weird’ fan moment with flight attendant

Wednesday star Jenna Ortega details her ‘weird’ fan moment with flight attendant
Video: Coldplay’s Chris Martin breaks the internet by going ‘eco-friendly’

Video: Coldplay’s Chris Martin breaks the internet by going ‘eco-friendly’
Tom Holland shares taking a ‘year off from acting’ after finishing The Crowded Room

Tom Holland shares taking a ‘year off from acting’ after finishing The Crowded Room
Jodie Comer's ‘Prima Facie’ wins big at Drama Desk Awards

Jodie Comer's ‘Prima Facie’ wins big at Drama Desk Awards
Reese Witherspoon shares interesting Summer book pick for June: Watch

Reese Witherspoon shares interesting Summer book pick for June: Watch
Martha Stewart criticised hybrid work culture in US offices

Martha Stewart criticised hybrid work culture in US offices
Chris Hemsworth makes shocking confession about playing Thor character

Chris Hemsworth makes shocking confession about playing Thor character
Chris Hemsworth talks 'driving force behind' his triumphs: 'My woman'

Chris Hemsworth talks 'driving force behind' his triumphs: 'My woman'
Coronation Street star Julie Goodyear suffering from dementia, reveals husband

Coronation Street star Julie Goodyear suffering from dementia, reveals husband
Maitreyi Ramakrishnan reveals she ‘grew up’ with Never Have I Ever’s Devi character

Maitreyi Ramakrishnan reveals she ‘grew up’ with Never Have I Ever’s Devi character