'The Morning Show' adds new cast members for a ‘sensual’ third season

'The Morning Show' was renewed by Apple for a third season even though the first two received mixed reviews

In a recent tease, Jennifer Aniston, who serves as an executive producer and star of the Apple TV+ drama The Morning Show, hinted that the forthcoming third season of the popular series will be "juicy" and "more sensual." The 10-episode season is scheduled to debut in the fall.

“Everybody's getting in trouble. Everybody has a secret. And everyone's just walking the line. It's a lot more sensual this year,” she revealed.

Aniston's character, co-host Alexandra "Alex" Levy, will once again take center stage, along with fellow executive producer Reese Witherspoon.

The pair reportedly earn a staggering $2 million per episode for their roles in the show, not including producing fees and ownership points.

Charlotte Stoudt, who previously worked on Homeland, replaced showrunner Kerry Ehrin for the third season of the show, which is based on Brian Stelter's book Top of the Morning.

One of the new additions to the cast this season is Emmy winner Jon Hamm, who will play powerful corporate titan Paul Marks. Marks sets his sights on the show's fictional network, UBA, and his arrival might be responsible for the heightened sense of sensuality that Aniston has hinted at.

Despite the first two seasons of The Morning Show receiving mixed reviews from critics, Apple has already renewed the show for a fourth season. Season three wrapped production in February and is set to be an exciting and scandalous addition to the drama series.