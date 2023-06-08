 
Babar Azam praises beauty of nature

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam posing for the picture. — Twitter/@babarazam258
Pakistan skipper Babar Azam on Thursday shared a picture on his Twitter account to praise and cherish nature's beauty.

The prolific batter, who was recently in the United States to attend the Harvard Business School's executive education programme on the Business of Entertainment, Media, and Sports (BEMS), posted the picture of himself standing on a picturesque site by the sea.

Babar and wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan became the first two cricketers to join the prestigious school. They participated in the programme from May 31 to June 3. 

The vibrant picture — which seemed to be from his time in the US — showed a ship docked at the harbour and lush green grass surrounding it in the background.

Meanwhile, Babar wore a dark green button-down shirt and white cotton pants, complimented with a wristwatch and a pair of brown loafers. The look also served as a representation of the national cricketer's dedication to Pakistan as a patriotic soul.

"Lost in the beauty of nature," Babar captioned the picture. 

The 28-year cricketer is a world-class cricketer who ranks first in the International Cricket Council's (ICC) One Day Internationals (ODI) rankings.

He has also been nominated for the prestigious ICC Player of the Month Award.

Babar's nomination for the ICC Player of the Month follows his exceptional performance in the five-match home ODI series against New Zealand.

The cricketer's remarkable batting prowess proved instrumental in Pakistan's triumph. A notable highlight was his partnership with Imam-ul-Haq on May 3, as they forged an impressive second-wicket century stand, with the skipper scoring 54 runs off 62 balls.

The 28-year-old dynamic skipper raised the bar even higher in the subsequent match, earning well-deserved recognition as the Player of the Match in a 102-run triumph that put Pakistan ahead 4-1 in the series.

The cricketer's magnificent knock of 107 runs off 117 balls marked his 18th ODI century, propelling New Zealand to an imposing total of 334/6.

If successful, Babar will become the first player to win the ICC Men’s Player of the Month award on three separate occasions (April 2021 and March 2022).

