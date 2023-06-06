 
menu menu menu
sports
Tuesday Jun 06, 2023
By
Web Desk

Babar Azam nominated for ICC player of the month award

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Jun 06, 2023

Pakistan captain Babar Azam. — AFP/File
Pakistan captain Babar Azam. — AFP/File

The International Cricket Council (ICC) announced on Tuesday Babar Azam, the captain of Pakistan's cricket team, as one of the nominees for the prestigious ICC Player of the Month Award.

If successful, Babar will become the first player to win the ICC Men’s Player of the Month award on three separate occasions (April 2021 and March 2022).

Babar's nomination for the ICC Player of the Month follows his exceptional performance in the five-match home ODI series against New Zealand. Pakistan emerged triumphant with a dominant 4-1 lead, winning the first two matches in April and concluding with two more victories in May.

The cricketer's remarkable batting prowess proved instrumental in Pakistan's triumph. A notable highlight was his partnership with Imam-ul-Haq on May 3, as they forged an impressive second-wicket century stand, with the skipper scoring 54 runs off 62 balls.

Pakistan posted a formidable total of 287/6, and Babar further showcased his strategic prowess by utilising six bowlers, leading his team to restrict the Kiwis to 261, clinching a comfortable victory.

The 28-year-old dynamic skipper raised the bar even higher in the subsequent match, earning well-deserved recognition as the Player of the Match in a 102-run triumph that put Pakistan ahead 4-1 in the series.

The cricketer's magnificent knock of 107 runs off 117 balls marked his 18th ODI century, propelling New Zealand to an imposing total of 334/6.

As the series unfolded, Babar's ability to rally his teammates and produce remarkable innings solidified his position as a key figure in the game and garnered praise from fans and experts alike.

Bangladesh's Najmul Hossain Shanto and Ireland's Harry Tector have also been nominated for the title.

"An independent ICC Voting Academy and fans around the world will now be invited to cast their votes to decide the winners, which will be announced next week. Fans registered at icc-cricket.com/awards will be able to vote for their favourite performers until Saturday," the ICC announced on its website.

More From Sports:

Wasim Akram advises 'patience' to Indian pacers

Wasim Akram advises 'patience' to Indian pacers
WATCH: Rizwan awes internet by offering prayer on sidewalk in New York

WATCH: Rizwan awes internet by offering prayer on sidewalk in New York
Babar Azam 'ponders over' switching to another sport

Babar Azam 'ponders over' switching to another sport
Will England's Moeen Ali return to Test cricket?

Will England's Moeen Ali return to Test cricket?
Rune overcomes double bounce drama to claim French Open win

Rune overcomes double bounce drama to claim French Open win
Swiatek books quarter-final clash with Gauff as Tsurenko quits mid-match

Swiatek books quarter-final clash with Gauff as Tsurenko quits mid-match
Saudi clubs are eyeing these five footballers

Saudi clubs are eyeing these five footballers

Ex-Indian cricketer Sehwag heaps praise on Pakistanis’ hospitality

Ex-Indian cricketer Sehwag heaps praise on Pakistanis’ hospitality
Shaheen Afridi overwhelmed by fans support in England

Shaheen Afridi overwhelmed by fans support in England
Wahab Riaz eyes inclusion in national camp, requests PCB's consideration

Wahab Riaz eyes inclusion in national camp, requests PCB's consideration
Mohammad Rizwan gifts Holy Quran to his Harvard teacher

Mohammad Rizwan gifts Holy Quran to his Harvard teacher
PCB likely to make major changes in centrally-contracted players' list

PCB likely to make major changes in centrally-contracted players' list
Al-Nassr winger speaks about Ronaldo's attitude in training

Al-Nassr winger speaks about Ronaldo's attitude in training

Karim Benzema to leave Real Madrid after 14 years

Karim Benzema to leave Real Madrid after 14 years

Naseem Shah shrugs off engagement rumours

Naseem Shah shrugs off engagement rumours
Enaam Ahmed finishes in top 5 in Detroit Grand Prix

Enaam Ahmed finishes in top 5 in Detroit Grand Prix
Pakistan accepts proposal to visit New Zealand for white-ball series: sources

Pakistan accepts proposal to visit New Zealand for white-ball series: sources
Barcelona secure historic Champions League victory over Wolfsburg

Barcelona secure historic Champions League victory over Wolfsburg
Ten Hag proud of Manchester United's strong season despite FA Cup loss to City

Ten Hag proud of Manchester United's strong season despite FA Cup loss to City
Eden Hazard exits Real Madrid after four challenging seasons

Eden Hazard exits Real Madrid after four challenging seasons
Lionel Messi all set to leave PSG at end of season

Lionel Messi all set to leave PSG at end of season