Babar Azam nominated for ICC player of the month award

Pakistan captain Babar Azam. — AFP/File

The International Cricket Council (ICC) announced on Tuesday Babar Azam, the captain of Pakistan's cricket team, as one of the nominees for the prestigious ICC Player of the Month Award.



If successful, Babar will become the first player to win the ICC Men’s Player of the Month award on three separate occasions (April 2021 and March 2022).



Babar's nomination for the ICC Player of the Month follows his exceptional performance in the five-match home ODI series against New Zealand. Pakistan emerged triumphant with a dominant 4-1 lead, winning the first two matches in April and concluding with two more victories in May.



The cricketer's remarkable batting prowess proved instrumental in Pakistan's triumph. A notable highlight was his partnership with Imam-ul-Haq on May 3, as they forged an impressive second-wicket century stand, with the skipper scoring 54 runs off 62 balls.



Pakistan posted a formidable total of 287/6, and Babar further showcased his strategic prowess by utilising six bowlers, leading his team to restrict the Kiwis to 261, clinching a comfortable victory.

The 28-year-old dynamic skipper raised the bar even higher in the subsequent match, earning well-deserved recognition as the Player of the Match in a 102-run triumph that put Pakistan ahead 4-1 in the series.

The cricketer's magnificent knock of 107 runs off 117 balls marked his 18th ODI century, propelling New Zealand to an imposing total of 334/6.

As the series unfolded, Babar's ability to rally his teammates and produce remarkable innings solidified his position as a key figure in the game and garnered praise from fans and experts alike.

Bangladesh's Najmul Hossain Shanto and Ireland's Harry Tector have also been nominated for the title.

"An independent ICC Voting Academy and fans around the world will now be invited to cast their votes to decide the winners, which will be announced next week. Fans registered at icc-cricket.com/awards will be able to vote for their favourite performers until Saturday," the ICC announced on its website.