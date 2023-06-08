 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Thursday Jun 08, 2023
By
Web Desk

Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello go separate ways after rekindling romance

By
Web Desk

Thursday Jun 08, 2023

Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello go separate ways after rekindling romance
Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello go separate ways after rekindling romance

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello have reportedly parted ways for the second time.

The Canadian singer, 24, and the Havana hitmaker, 25, had gotten back together just six weeks ago, but have already broken up and this time it's final, according to The Sun.

'Shawn and Camila have a lot of history and they tested the waters again after coming back into each other’s lives,' a source told the publication of the pair, who were last seen getting cozy at a Taylor Swift concert on May 26.

'But it was just a fling and they’ve put an end to it now,' the insider added. 'They realized it was probably a mistake to give things another shot. Things ended between them the first time for a reason, after all.'

The source concluded: 'In reality, both of them know they aren’t right for each other romantically and now they just want to move on.' 

More From Entertainment:

Holly Willoughby starts ‘This Morning’ with innuendo, viewers left laughing

Holly Willoughby starts ‘This Morning’ with innuendo, viewers left laughing
Lionel Messi animated series secures Atlantis Animation, Sony Music partnership

Lionel Messi animated series secures Atlantis Animation, Sony Music partnership
Britney Spears says she cries ‘like a baby’ recalling conservatorship

Britney Spears says she cries ‘like a baby’ recalling conservatorship
Kerri-Anne Donaldson dies: Celebs react over shocking news

Kerri-Anne Donaldson dies: Celebs react over shocking news
‘Daisy Jones & the Six’ creator says show’s success ‘hinged’ on its music

‘Daisy Jones & the Six’ creator says show’s success ‘hinged’ on its music
'The Flash' star Ezra Miller praised for professionalism amid controversies

'The Flash' star Ezra Miller praised for professionalism amid controversies
Wednesday star Percy Hynes White finally responds to sexual assault allegations

Wednesday star Percy Hynes White finally responds to sexual assault allegations
Julia Louis-Dreyfus recounts standing up to Warner Bros.

Julia Louis-Dreyfus recounts standing up to Warner Bros.
Amanda Holden appears with a strong message, denies feud with Holly Willoughby

Amanda Holden appears with a strong message, denies feud with Holly Willoughby
Tupac Shakur receives posthumous star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

Tupac Shakur receives posthumous star on Hollywood Walk of Fame
Jodie Comer ‘halts’ Prima Facie show after struggling to breathe amid New York City air crisis

Jodie Comer ‘halts’ Prima Facie show after struggling to breathe amid New York City air crisis
Holly Willoughby gives befitting reply to Eamonn Holmes amid 'fake' friendship comments

Holly Willoughby gives befitting reply to Eamonn Holmes amid 'fake' friendship comments
Hayley Williams gushes over pal Taylor Swift: ‘first industry friend I ever made’

Hayley Williams gushes over pal Taylor Swift: ‘first industry friend I ever made’
ITV This Morning Holly Willoughby message for Amanda Holden amid feud rumours

ITV This Morning Holly Willoughby message for Amanda Holden amid feud rumours
Natalie Portman shows off wedding ring amid Benjamin Millepied’s infidelity

Natalie Portman shows off wedding ring amid Benjamin Millepied’s infidelity
Haim sisters laud ‘incredible’ Taylor Swift on ‘insane’ work ethic

Haim sisters laud ‘incredible’ Taylor Swift on ‘insane’ work ethic
Emily Blunt stands against daughters entry into Hollywood

Emily Blunt stands against daughters entry into Hollywood
James Cameron once snubbed Arnold Schwarzenegger: Here's why

James Cameron once snubbed Arnold Schwarzenegger: Here's why
Shannen Doherty shares 'depressing' health update amid cancer

Shannen Doherty shares 'depressing' health update amid cancer
Tom Sandoval advised 'security' after 'Vanderpump Rules' reunion ep

Tom Sandoval advised 'security' after 'Vanderpump Rules' reunion ep
Jennifer Aniston spreads motivational vibes at 54

Jennifer Aniston spreads motivational vibes at 54