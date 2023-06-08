 
Royals
Thursday Jun 08, 2023
Prince Harry has a ‘clear knack for theatrical rhetoric’

Prince Harry has just been ridiculed for possessing vast amounts of ‘theatrical rhetoric’ that can be seen as ‘self-righteous posturing.’

Daniela Elser, royal commentator broke down Prince Harry’s antics in an analysis.

In this admission, she accused the duke of possessing extreme theatrical rhetoric.

According to News.com.au she said, “Harry proved he clearly has a knack for theatrical rhetoric, such as launching an unprecedented attack on the British government and declaring it was at ‘rock bottom’.”

“But while self-righteous posturing might make cracking TV, it doesn’t necessarily win court cases,” she also warned.

“Whatever the outcome of the case,” what’s most apparent is that “Harry looks to be burning through what public goodwill he might have left in the UK and demonstrating that he remains obtuse and lacking any sense of irony. Take the title situation.”

