 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Thursday Jun 08, 2023
By
Web Desk

Shameik Moore reacts to ‘haters’ over playing Miles Morales in live-action adaptation

By
Web Desk

Thursday Jun 08, 2023

Shameik Moore reacts to ‘haters’ over playing Miles Morales in live-action adaptation
Shameik Moore reacts to ‘haters’ over playing Miles Morales in live-action adaptation

Shameik Moore has recently shared his strong reaction to all the “haters” who believed he cannot play the live-action movie, Miles Morales.

According to The Hook, Moore voiced the superhero character in Sony’s animated Spider-Verse films, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse and the sequel Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.

Speaking to the magazine, Moore addressed rumours of him making his debut in a live-action movie, saying, “I can’t really say much else. I think whoever gets the opportunity to play Miles Morales has a large responsibility on their shoulders.”

“I think people would expect an iconic performance to follow these three films,” he stated.

The actor will reportedly voice Morales once more in trilogy-closer Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse in 2024.

Meanwhile, some fans were of the opinion that he should not play Morales given the character is a teenage schoolkid, and the actor is 28.

Following his interview, Moore was slammed by Twitter users while the actor responded, “I didn’t realise y’all were haters like this lol.”

Shameik Moore reacts to ‘haters’ over playing Miles Morales in live-action adaptation

It is pertinent to mention that Across the Spider-Verse has made huge box office success after its release.

More From Entertainment:

Matty Healy hits back at Noel Gallagher

Matty Healy hits back at Noel Gallagher
Megan Fox tempts fans into playing Diablo IV

Megan Fox tempts fans into playing Diablo IV
Kim Kardashian gives fans a major hint about her new lover

Kim Kardashian gives fans a major hint about her new lover
Johnny Depp leaves fans excited with latest announcement

Johnny Depp leaves fans excited with latest announcement

Teen animator's LEGO recreation lands him role in 'Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse' sequel

Teen animator's LEGO recreation lands him role in 'Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse' sequel
Jay Johnston of 'Bob's Burgers arrested in relation to January 6 Capitol Riots

Jay Johnston of 'Bob's Burgers arrested in relation to January 6 Capitol Riots
K-pop group Stray Kids I.N. to sit out broadcast due to health issues

K-pop group Stray Kids I.N. to sit out broadcast due to health issues
K-pop fans continue boycotting HBO show ‘The Idol’

K-pop fans continue boycotting HBO show ‘The Idol’
'Game of Thrones' actor reacts as Emilia Clarke shares release date for 'Secret Invasion'

'Game of Thrones' actor reacts as Emilia Clarke shares release date for 'Secret Invasion'
K-pop group Stray Kids reveal which idols left them star struck

K-pop group Stray Kids reveal which idols left them star struck
Audiences already terrified after chilling trailer for ‘Bird Box 2’

Audiences already terrified after chilling trailer for ‘Bird Box 2’
Sir Michael Caine writes debut thriller novel, at age of 90

Sir Michael Caine writes debut thriller novel, at age of 90

Kourtney Kardashian furious with Kim “She's legit copying my wedding!”

Kourtney Kardashian furious with Kim “She's legit copying my wedding!”
'Jeanne Du Barry' Johnny Depp's Cannes film to make its way to North America

'Jeanne Du Barry' Johnny Depp's Cannes film to make its way to North America
Arnold Schwarzenegger details about his rivalry with Sylvester Stallone

Arnold Schwarzenegger details about his rivalry with Sylvester Stallone
Jill Duggar stands firm amid family's condemnation for telling the truth

Jill Duggar stands firm amid family's condemnation for telling the truth
Niall Horan ‘afraid’ to go out after being chased by One Direction crazy fans

Niall Horan ‘afraid’ to go out after being chased by One Direction crazy fans
Kourtney Kardashian discusses Australian morning show awkward viral moment

Kourtney Kardashian discusses Australian morning show awkward viral moment
Holly Willoughby starts ‘This Morning’ with innuendo, viewers left laughing

Holly Willoughby starts ‘This Morning’ with innuendo, viewers left laughing
Elle Fanning, Gina Rodriguez address being a woman in comedy

Elle Fanning, Gina Rodriguez address being a woman in comedy
Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello go separate ways after rekindling romance

Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello go separate ways after rekindling romance