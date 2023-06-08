Shameik Moore reacts to ‘haters’ over playing Miles Morales in live-action adaptation

Shameik Moore has recently shared his strong reaction to all the “haters” who believed he cannot play the live-action movie, Miles Morales.



According to The Hook, Moore voiced the superhero character in Sony’s animated Spider-Verse films, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse and the sequel Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.

Speaking to the magazine, Moore addressed rumours of him making his debut in a live-action movie, saying, “I can’t really say much else. I think whoever gets the opportunity to play Miles Morales has a large responsibility on their shoulders.”

“I think people would expect an iconic performance to follow these three films,” he stated.

The actor will reportedly voice Morales once more in trilogy-closer Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse in 2024.

Meanwhile, some fans were of the opinion that he should not play Morales given the character is a teenage schoolkid, and the actor is 28.

Following his interview, Moore was slammed by Twitter users while the actor responded, “I didn’t realise y’all were haters like this lol.”

It is pertinent to mention that Across the Spider-Verse has made huge box office success after its release.