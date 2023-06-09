Muchova stuns Sabalenka, secures French Open final vs Swiatek

Czech Republic's Karolina Muchova celebrates her victory over Belarus' Aryna Sabalenka during their women´s singles semi-final match on day twelve of the Roland-Garros Open tennis tournament at the Court Philippe-Chatrier in Paris on June 8, 2023. AFP

Unseeded player Karolina Muchova pulled off an incredible upset in the French Open semifinals against second seed Aryna Sabalenka.

The match was filled with twists and turns as Muchova fought back from a 5-2 deficit in the final set, saving a match point along the way. Eventually, she emerged victorious with a 7-6(5), 6-7(5), 7-5 win, securing her place in the tournament's final.

Muchova, who had battled injuries throughout her career, expressed her disbelief and joy at her unexpected achievement. She couldn't quite explain how she managed to turn the match around, but she credited her unwavering determination and the support from the crowd for her remarkable success.

Throughout the tournament, Muchova had defeated several strong opponents, including Maria Sakkari and Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova. Despite facing tough moments and missed opportunities, Muchova was overjoyed with her triumph and eagerly looked forward to the final against defending champion Iga Swiatek.

In the other semifinal, Iga Swiatek faced a tough challenge from Beatriz Haddad Maia. The defending champion demonstrated her skill and composure, eventually prevailing with a 6-2, 7-6(7) victory. This win secured Swiatek a place in the French Open final for the third time in the past four years. Swiatek praised Haddad Maia's abilities on clay courts and acknowledged her as a formidable opponent.

Meanwhile, in the mixed doubles final, Miyu Kato from Japan and Tim Puetz from Germany claimed victory against Bianca Andreescu and Michael Venus. The win provided a sense of solace for Kato, who had faced disqualification from the women's doubles due to an unfortunate incident involving a ball girl.

Kato expressed gratitude for the support she received and hoped to one day return to the French Open to win the women's doubles title.

As the French Open reached its climax, tennis enthusiasts eagerly awaited the upcoming men's semifinals. Carlos Alcaraz was set to face off against Novak Djokovic, while Casper Ruud was scheduled to compete against Alexander Zverev. The tournament had been filled with exciting matches and unexpected outcomes, captivating fans worldwide.