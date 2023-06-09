 
menu menu menu
pakistan
Friday Jun 09, 2023
By
Uneeba Zameer Shah

Very severe cyclone Biparjoy could 'impact' Pakistan, India coasts

By
Uneeba Zameer Shah

Friday Jun 09, 2023

A satellite image of the cyclonic storm present in the Arabian Sea taken in the morning of June 9. — PMD
A satellite image of the cyclonic storm present in the Arabian Sea taken in the morning of June 9. — PMD

KARACHI: Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) said Friday that the 'Biparjoy' cyclone could impact Pakistan and neighbouring India's coastlines.

In a statement, the Met Office said the Very Severe Cyclonic Storm (VSCS) Biparjoy, persisting with its intensity, slightly changed its course and slowly tracked in the north-northeast direction during the past 12 hours and now lies near Latitude 14.8°N & Longitude 66.5°E at a distance of about 1,120km south of Karachi.

Maximum sustained surface winds are 130-150km per hour with gusts of 160km per hour around the system centre, the PMD said.

The favourable environmental conditions (sea surface temperature of 30-32°C, low vertical wind shear, and upper-level divergence) still support the system to intensify further.

The Met Office said owing to a shift in upper-level steering winds, there is uncertainty in global models' opinion regarding the track forecast of the cyclone, with some taking it to the Oman-Pakistan western coast and others indicating towards the Indian Gujarat-Pakistan Sindh coast.

"Considering this uncertainty, the system is likely to keep tracking further north/northeastward during the next 2 days."

PMD's cyclone warning centre in Karachi is monitoring the system, it added.

Impacts?

  • Fishermen are advised not to venture into the open sea from Monday, 12 June, onwards till the system is over as the Arabian Sea conditions may get very rough/high accompanied by high tides along the coast.
  • With its probable northeast track, the rain-thunderstorm — with some heavy falls and squally winds — is expected on the Sindh-Makran coast from 13 June night to 4 June morning.
  • Sea conditions are very high/phenomenal around the system centre with a maximum wave height of 25-28 feet.

More From Pakistan:

Pakistan envoy meets key US senator in Washington

Pakistan envoy meets key US senator in Washington
Beijing wants end to terror attacks on Pak-Iran border

Beijing wants end to terror attacks on Pak-Iran border
Khadija Shah, Yasmin Rashid, others sent to jail on judicial remand

Khadija Shah, Yasmin Rashid, others sent to jail on judicial remand
Overseas Pakistan under radar as govt decides to expand May 9 probe

Overseas Pakistan under radar as govt decides to expand May 9 probe
PPP beats PML-N to win AJK by-election

PPP beats PML-N to win AJK by-election

NAB grills PTI chief for 4 hours in NCA case

NAB grills PTI chief for 4 hours in NCA case
Pakistan elected to key UN body

Pakistan elected to key UN body
Poliovirus detected in Karachi’s environmental sample

Poliovirus detected in Karachi’s environmental sample
PTI bigwigs who joined Jahangir Tareen's Istihkam-e-Pakistan Party

PTI bigwigs who joined Jahangir Tareen's Istihkam-e-Pakistan Party
WATCH: Fawad comes under scrutiny with his presence at IPP launching video

WATCH: Fawad comes under scrutiny with his presence at IPP launching
Donkey population on the rise in Pakistan

Donkey population on the rise in Pakistan
'Rejected': PTI says Jahangir Tareen's new party ‘not solution to Pakistan’s problems’

'Rejected': PTI says Jahangir Tareen's new party ‘not solution to Pakistan’s problems’
Populated by PTI defectors, Jahangir Tareen launches ‘Istihkam-e-Pakistan Party’ video

Populated by PTI defectors, Jahangir Tareen launches ‘Istihkam-e-Pakistan Party’
Pakistan vows to follow constitutional obligations regarding May 9 actions

Pakistan vows to follow constitutional obligations regarding May 9 actions
PTI chief secures 14-day bail in lawyer's murder case

PTI chief secures 14-day bail in lawyer's murder case
Ex-PTI leaders Fawad, Zaidi, Imran to 'join' Jahangir Tareen’s party

Ex-PTI leaders Fawad, Zaidi, Imran to 'join' Jahangir Tareen’s party
Two cops shot dead in KP day after 'rocket' attack on police post

Two cops shot dead in KP day after 'rocket' attack on police post
Where is Cyclone Biparjoy now?

Where is Cyclone Biparjoy now?
Masood Khan seeks sister state-province agreement with Texas

Masood Khan seeks sister state-province agreement with Texas
Based on 'credible info', interior minister claims PTI chief ordered May 9 attacks

Based on 'credible info', interior minister claims PTI chief ordered May 9 attacks
Situationer: PTI's US campaign fails to make headway

Situationer: PTI's US campaign fails to make headway