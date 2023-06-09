Very severe cyclone Biparjoy could 'impact' Pakistan, India coasts

Friday Jun 09, 2023
KARACHI: Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) said Friday that the 'Biparjoy' cyclone could impact Pakistan and neighbouring India's coastlines.
In a statement, the Met Office said the Very Severe Cyclonic Storm (VSCS) Biparjoy, persisting with its intensity, slightly changed its course and slowly tracked in the north-northeast direction during the past 12 hours and now lies near Latitude 14.8°N & Longitude 66.5°E at a distance of about 1,120km south of Karachi.
Maximum sustained surface winds are 130-150km per hour with gusts of 160km per hour around the system centre, the PMD said.
The favourable environmental conditions (sea surface temperature of 30-32°C, low vertical wind shear, and upper-level divergence) still support the system to intensify further.
The Met Office said owing to a shift in upper-level steering winds, there is uncertainty in global models' opinion regarding the track forecast of the cyclone, with some taking it to the Oman-Pakistan western coast and others indicating towards the Indian Gujarat-Pakistan Sindh coast.
"Considering this uncertainty, the system is likely to keep tracking further north/northeastward during the next 2 days."
PMD's cyclone warning centre in Karachi is monitoring the system, it added.