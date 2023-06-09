 
Friday Jun 09, 2023
Will Pakistan be stripped of hosting ICC Champions Trophy in 2025?

Undated photograph of ICC champions trophy. — ICC website
As controversy surrounds the venue of the Asia Cup 2023, yet another tournament scheduled to be hosted by Pakistan has come under question.

Indian media has recently claimed that Pakistan could be stripped of hosting the ICC Champions Trophy in 2025 and that the event will take place in the United States and the West Indies.

According to News18, Pakistan will receive monetary compensation for its losses due to the Champions Trophy moving out of Pakistan.

However, according to the report, the proposal has only been verbally discussed by stakeholders so far.

“A likely three-way barter of International Cricket Council (ICC) events between 2024 and 2025 is on the cards. Word coming out of the ICC corridors is that in return for letting go of the 2024 T20 World Cup in the West Indies and the United States, these co-hosts could be compensated with another event of similar stature later.”

“The 2025 ICC Champions Trophy in Pakistan could turn out to be the event that goes to the West Indies and the United States as compensation for letting go of the 2024 T20 World Cup, and in return, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) may get compensated monetarily for the loss.

“It is understood that, right now, this is merely a subject of verbal discussion between the respective cricket boards, the ICC and other stakeholders.

"It has also been learnt that the broadcasters for the next ICC media rights cycle agree with the proposed idea.”

It was reported that the ICC has started considering a possible shift of T20 World Cup 2024 from the US and the West Indies.

According to reports, cricket infrastructure in the US does not meet international standards.

ICC has reviewed the situation and started considering shifting next year's event to another country.

The United Kingdom (UK) — as per reports — might host the multi-nation event next year.

It must be noted here that England, Scotland, and Ireland will jointly host T20 World Cup in 2030. If next year's event is held in the UK, the US and West Indies might host the event in 2030. 

