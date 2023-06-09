Nick Jonas reveals he missed out a major role in Wicked movie

Nick Jonas has recently revealed he and and Joe Jonas almost missed out on a role in upcoming movie, Wicked.



In a new interview with Variety, Nick, who is busy promoting his new movie The Good Half, opened up that he and his older brother Joe “auditioned for the role of Fiyero” in the new musical adaptation featuring Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo.

“Joe and I both went out, and we didn’t get it. But that’s the life of an actor,” said the 30-year-old.

It is reported that the role went to Bridgerton star Jonathan Bailey who will play the love interest of Grande’s Glinda in the two-part movie.

Recalling his audition, the musician stated, “I think it went really well. I was very happy coming out of the room.”

“I’m a huge fan of the show, and that’s a role I always thought it would be fun to play,” shared the singer.

However, Nick added, “I think Jonathan is going to do a great job, and I’m sure the movie is going to be great.”

Meanwhile, Wicked Part 1 is slated to release in theatres on November 27, 2024, and the sequel will release a year later in 2025..