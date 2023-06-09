Meghan Markle is ‘clearly incapable of generating an original story’

Royal experts believe Meghan Markle lacks the ‘basic’ ability to name, or come up with series, since Pearls’ cancelation.

Royal author and commentator Maureen Callahan broke these accusations down, against the Duchess of Sussex.

She started the chat off by ridiculing Meghan Markle’s rejected ideas and said, “‘Meghan,’ by the way, means ‘pearl’ in Welsh. Clearly, these two are incapable of generating an original story”.

According to the Daily Mail, “To wit: Now that ‘Spare’ has made us all privy to the dog bowl and the broken necklace, to Harry’s frostbitten todger and mummy’s face cream and the box of her hair he keeps bedside, one would think he’s exhausted himself.”

But “not so” because Prince Harry himself previously admitted “the first draft . . . was 800 pages,” but “now it’s down to 400 pages. It could have been two books, let’s put it that way.”

Plus, the book deal is for four, and rumors state the next book might by Meghan’s memoir, which might end up being the ‘reason’ Prince Harry was ‘iced out of King Charles’ Coronation’.

For those unversed, these claims and accusations have come in response to the South Park skit which “couldn’t shut the two of them up.”