Princess Alexandra steps out for rare public engagement with Queen Camilla

Royal Family remembers Hugh Green as Princess Alexandra attends Thanksgiving Service

December 12, 2025

Princess Alexandra, the late Queen Elizabeth II’s cousin, made a rare public appearance this week, accompanied by Queen Camilla.

Though she remains a working member of the royal family, even if her public duties have become more selective in recent years.

According to Wednesday’s Court Circular, the duo attended a service of thanksgiving for the life of Mr Hugh Green at the Chapel Royal, St James’s Palace. 

One of her most recent engagements was a reception at Windsor Castle on 29 October to celebrate her brother, the Duke of Kent’s 90th birthday. 

Earlier, in June, she was spotted seated next to King Charles at the Queen’s Chapel, as the royals marked the church’s impressive 400th anniversary.

While no official photographs have been released from the event, Alexandra was last seen publicly in August, proudly watching her grandson Alexander Charles Ogilvy graduate from the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst.

The occasion was not just a family affair, Sandhurst’s Sovereign’s Parade marks the culmination of an officer cadet’s training and their commissioning into the British Army and other international forces. 

Alexander, son of James and Julia Ogilvy, now serves as an officer in the Blues and Royals regiment, carrying forward the family’s proud military tradition.

