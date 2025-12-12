Meghan Markle's furoshiki hack has fans buzzing

Meghan Markle’s latest With Love, Meghan: Holiday Celebration Christmas special on Netflix isn’t just about festive feasts and DIY décor it’s also providing plenty of creative inspiration online.

Among the standout moments is a clever gift‑wrapping trick the Duchess of Sussex shared for wrapping a bottle of wine using a scarf, inspired by the Japanese furoshiki technique.

Rather than traditional paper and tape, Meghan advocates swaddling the bottle in a square cloth, tying it into a dramatic and eco‑friendly bow that elevates even humble bottles into chic, memorable gifts.

On Instagram, one admirer praised her packaging prowess, saying she has “the best packaging techniques” and calling her As Ever branding, Meghan’s lifestyle label evidence of her expertise.

Another chimed in: “Excellent idea to wrap the gift, it’s pretty and chic!”

Some viewers loved how practical and stylish the tip was, dubbing it a holiday hack they’ll actually use this season.

The furoshiki method isn’t the only creative idea the Duchess offers in the special.

The episode also showcases how she encourages viewers to experiment with wrapping paper folds such as folding outward to create decorative layers and to add personal touches like sprigs of rosemary or wax seals.

Some critics and commenters have scoffed at the segment on Reddit, joking that the cloth‑wrapping looks tricky or impractical compared with conventional methods.

Whether hailed as a brilliant hack or mocked as “Pinterest‑inspired,” Meghan’s festive wine‑wrapping moment has certainly given holiday gifters something to talk about this season.