Friday Jun 09, 2023
Kerri-Anne Donaldson dies aged 38

Friday Jun 09, 2023

Kerri-Anne Donaldson's cause of death remained unknown after her family said the former Britain's Got Talent contestant died at the age of 38.

"My beautiful baby sister is no longer with us and I don't know how to process it," her sister Cara said while confirming her death.

Reacting to her demise, Neil Jones, who was also part of the group of her super-group Kings and Queens. said Donaldson had a "heart of gold".

Neil Jones called Donaldson his "friend" and "like a big sister" on Twitter, writing: "Kerri Anne Donaldson - remember that name and please never forget it because it belongs to a woman who loved to dance, create and perform, she had the cheekiest laugh and a heart of gold."

Her sister said, "I love you Kerri, you're my best friend, we were inseparable and right now I don't know how to fill the void. Be peaceful and hold Nan tight."

Kerri-Anne Donaldson's cause of death was not confirmed by the family.

According to BBC, Kings and Queens reached the semi-final of Britain's Got Talent's eighth series.

It said other members of the group included Kai Widdrington and Neil and Katya Jones, all three of whom later became professional dancers on Strictly.

