 
menu menu menu
sports
Saturday Jun 10, 2023
By
Web Desk Web Desk

Ruud thrashes Zverev, eyes redemption in French Open final vs Djokovic

By
Web Desk Web Desk

Saturday Jun 10, 2023

Norways Casper Ruud plays a forehand return to Germanys Alexander Zverev during their mens singles semi-final match on day thirteen of the Roland-Garros Open tennis tournament at the Court Philippe-Chatrier in Paris on June 9, 2023. AFP
Norway's Casper Ruud plays a forehand return to Germany's Alexander Zverev during their men's singles semi-final match on day thirteen of the Roland-Garros Open tennis tournament at the Court Philippe-Chatrier in Paris on June 9, 2023. AFP

Norwegian tennis player Casper Ruud will face Novak Djokovic in the final of the French Open after defeating Alexander Zverev in the semifinals. 

This is Ruud's third Grand Slam final in his last five tournaments. He previously finished as the runner-up in last year's French Open and the US Open. In his match against Zverev, Ruud broke his opponent's serve six times, winning the match convincingly.

Ruud, who arrived in Paris with a less impressive win-loss record this year, has been in excellent form during the tournament. However, he has never won a set against Djokovic in their previous meetings, making the final a challenging task for him.

Zverev, on the other hand, had another disappointing finish at Roland Garros, where he suffered an ankle injury last year. Despite a strong start in the match against Ruud, Zverev struggled to maintain his performance and made several errors.

Looking ahead to the final, Ruud recognizes the difficulty of facing Djokovic, a 22-time Grand Slam champion. He considers himself the underdog but remains determined to give his best effort. Djokovic is aiming for his 23rd Grand Slam title, while Ruud is seeking his first major victory.

Ruud's success in reaching the final puts him in the company of elite Scandinavian tennis players such as Bjorn Borg, Mats Wilander, and Stefan Edberg, who have also reached multiple Grand Slam finals.

More From Sports:

Pakistan women team's makes gains in latest FIFA rankings

Pakistan women team's makes gains in latest FIFA rankings
Sarfaraz Ahmed spills the beans on relations with Babar Azam

Sarfaraz Ahmed spills the beans on relations with Babar Azam
Will Pakistan be stripped of hosting ICC Champions Trophy in 2025?

Will Pakistan be stripped of hosting ICC Champions Trophy in 2025?

Pakistan women's captain confident ahead of Asia Cup clash with India

Pakistan women's captain confident ahead of Asia Cup clash with India
Uncertainty around PCB chairman's appointment

Uncertainty around PCB chairman's appointment
FIFA Women's World Cup fever: Ticket sales surpass 1m mark

FIFA Women's World Cup fever: Ticket sales surpass 1m mark
Muchova stuns Sabalenka, secures French Open final vs Swiatek

Muchova stuns Sabalenka, secures French Open final vs Swiatek

'Will always be loved': Barca on Messi's decision to join Inter Miami

'Will always be loved': Barca on Messi's decision to join Inter Miami
WATCH: Harbhajan Singh wins hearts with kind gesture towards Pakistani fan

WATCH: Harbhajan Singh wins hearts with kind gesture towards Pakistani fan

Minister opens fresh debate surrounding PCB chairman's appointment

Minister opens fresh debate surrounding PCB chairman's appointment
Footballer Amina Hanif opens up about wearing hijab on pitch

Footballer Amina Hanif opens up about wearing hijab on pitch
Babar Azam praises beauty of nature

Babar Azam praises beauty of nature
PPP, PML-N at loggerheads over appointment of new PCB chair

PPP, PML-N at loggerheads over appointment of new PCB chair
World Cup 2023: When will fixtures be finalised?

World Cup 2023: When will fixtures be finalised?
Swiatek battles Haddad Maia for spot in French Open final

Swiatek battles Haddad Maia for spot in French Open final
West Ham lift Europa Conference League trophy after over 40 years

West Ham lift Europa Conference League trophy after over 40 years

Messi announces to join Inter Miami, leaving PSG behind

Messi announces to join Inter Miami, leaving PSG behind

Iconic wrestler The Iron Sheik passes away at 81

Iconic wrestler The Iron Sheik passes away at 81
Travis Head, Steve Smith put Australia in comfortable position in ICC WTC final against India

Travis Head, Steve Smith put Australia in comfortable position in ICC WTC final against India
Lionel Messi set to join Inter Miami

Lionel Messi set to join Inter Miami
Pakistan informs ICC of inability to play World Cup matches in Ahmedabad

Pakistan informs ICC of inability to play World Cup matches in Ahmedabad