Ruud thrashes Zverev, eyes redemption in French Open final vs Djokovic

Norway's Casper Ruud plays a forehand return to Germany's Alexander Zverev during their men's singles semi-final match on day thirteen of the Roland-Garros Open tennis tournament at the Court Philippe-Chatrier in Paris on June 9, 2023. AFP

Norwegian tennis player Casper Ruud will face Novak Djokovic in the final of the French Open after defeating Alexander Zverev in the semifinals.

This is Ruud's third Grand Slam final in his last five tournaments. He previously finished as the runner-up in last year's French Open and the US Open. In his match against Zverev, Ruud broke his opponent's serve six times, winning the match convincingly.

Ruud, who arrived in Paris with a less impressive win-loss record this year, has been in excellent form during the tournament. However, he has never won a set against Djokovic in their previous meetings, making the final a challenging task for him.

Zverev, on the other hand, had another disappointing finish at Roland Garros, where he suffered an ankle injury last year. Despite a strong start in the match against Ruud, Zverev struggled to maintain his performance and made several errors.

Looking ahead to the final, Ruud recognizes the difficulty of facing Djokovic, a 22-time Grand Slam champion. He considers himself the underdog but remains determined to give his best effort. Djokovic is aiming for his 23rd Grand Slam title, while Ruud is seeking his first major victory.

Ruud's success in reaching the final puts him in the company of elite Scandinavian tennis players such as Bjorn Borg, Mats Wilander, and Stefan Edberg, who have also reached multiple Grand Slam finals.