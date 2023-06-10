Amy Schumer goes nuclear on celebs for Ozempic 'lies'

Amy Schumer called out celebrities to own Ozempic use

Amy Schumer has ripped apart celebrities for hiding their use of Ozempic for weight loss.

Speaking to Watch Happens to Live With Andy Cohen, the Snatched star slammed stars who lied to rely on cutting out food intake to look fit.



"You are on Ozempic or one of those things, or you got work done. Just stop," adding, "everyone" hiding their drug use.

"Be real with the people," the comedian continued. "When I got lipo, I said I got lipo."

Not stopping there, the 42-year-old admitted taking Ozempic "like, a year ago."

However, Schumer said the diabetic drug was not her cup of tea.

"I was one of those people that felt so sick and couldn't play with my son," adding, "I was so skinny, and he's (4-year-old son Gene) throwing a ball at me, and [I couldn't]."

Earlier, Chelsea Handler also admitted to being on the drug, telling Call Her Daddy podcast, "My anti-aging doctor just hands it out to anybody," adding, "She said, 'If you ever want to drop five pounds, this is good.'"