pakistan
Saturday Jun 10, 2023
By
Muhammad Saleh Zaafir

PTI chief to be probed over May 9 incidents, says Khawaja Asif

Saturday Jun 10, 2023

Defence Minister Khawaja Asif. — AFP/File
  • Attackers of military installations are "trained terrorists", says Asif.
  • He says PTI chief incited attacks on army installations.
  • Defence minister denies reports that 25 people killed in May 9 roits.

ISLAMABAD: Defence Minister Khawaja Asif has said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan will be interrogated over the May 9 incidents.

Talking to media persons outside the parliament on Friday, Asif said those who attacked military installations and targeted symbols of martyrs were "trained terrorists".

Moreover, he added that the attacks were carried through a well-devised strategy and on the instructions of the PTI chairman.

He alleged that the PTI chief had incited the attacks on army installations and continuously targeted the army though it had nothing to do with him.

On May 9, the PTI chairman was arrested from the premises of the Islamabad High Court. Following his detention, his supporters took to the streets and attacked important military installations — including the General Headquarters in Rawalpindi and the Lahore Corps Commander's House, commonly known as the Jinnah House.

In response to a query, the minister further added that the claims made by the PTI — especially its overseas workers — that 25 people were killed during the May 9 riots were false and based on lies.

“No such incidents took place and neither any worker nor supporter of the PTI was killed,” he said.

Talking about the budget, the defence minister said that "in the present circumstances", no one could present a budget better than Dar, adding that the people had been provided relief despite limited resources.

“The budget was prepared keeping in view the interests of all segments of society, including salaried and middle class who had been facing hard times,” he said.

In response to another query regarding the date of the elections in the country, Asif said the elections would take place on time.

