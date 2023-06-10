Minister denies further extension to PCB Management Committee's tenure

Chairman Pakistan Cricket Board(PCB) Management Committee Najam Sethi addresses a press conference at the Pindi cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi on April 20, 2023. — Online

ISLAMABAD: Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC) Minister Ehsanur Rehman Mazari Saturday said no further extension in tenure will be given to the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Management Committee.

"The tenure of PCB Management Committee will expire on June 20 and no further extension will be granted. The ministry will not send any extension summary to the PM,” Mazari said, after his second meeting with former PCB chairman Zaka Ashraf was held on Friday.

Both the minister and Ashraf had earlier met this week. Mazari clearly said that he stands by his party — Pakistan People's Party (PPP) — regarding the matter at all costs.

“I will only follow the direction of the Pakistan People’s Party top leadership. I have already sent the summary to the prime minister carrying Zaka Ashraf’s name as the future PCB Chairman," Mazari added.

The minister said Ashraf had been nominated as the PCB chairman by the PPP high-ups, and his credentials will be fully supported. “My meeting with Zaka was meant to discuss the future roadmap."

Meanwhile, Mazari again directed the PCB Management Committee to share details of all the expenditures for hiring and firing made during the last five months.

Following two letters written during the last two months, the Minister has also taken up the issue with PCB Chief Operating Officer (COO) Salman Naseer as to why the required details have not been submitted to the Ministry.

“Two letters have already been written to the PCB regarding details of expenditures since the MC took over the PCB reins. That also includes hiring and firing and even tours carried out during these months. We have not received any detailed answer so far,” the minister said.

The coming week is all the more important to decide the fate of the PCB and the position of the two top aspirants — Sethi and Ashraf.