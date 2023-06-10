 
menu menu menu
pakistan
Saturday Jun 10, 2023
By
Web Desk Web Desk

At least 19 killed, over 80 injured as heavy rains lash KP, Punjab

By
Web Desk Web Desk

Saturday Jun 10, 2023

At least 11 deaths from Bannu district in roof collapse incidents. — Twitter/iSiyarAliShah
At least 11 deaths from Bannu district in roof collapse incidents. — Twitter/iSiyarAliShah 
  • 11 die in roof and wall collapse-related incidents in Bannu.
  • Relief operation is underway in the affected areas, injured shifted to  hospitals.
  • Heavy rains batter several parts of Punjab including Sargodha, Gujranwala.

At least 19 people were killed and dozens were injured after heavy rains and thunderstorm hit several parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab on Saturday.

In Bannu district of KP, at least 11 deaths and 73 injuries were reported in roof and wall collapse-related incidents.

Meanwhile, at least 5 people were killed and over 10 others wounded in Lakki Marwat district in wall collapse incidents.

Hospital sources said four children and a woman were among the victims.

The Rescue 1122 official said that all stations of their Rescue 1122 in KP are on alert to deal with any untoward incident.

He said relief activities continued as due to heavy rain, roof collapses occurred at many places in Lakki Marwat Bannu and other parts of the province.

He disclosed that Rescue 1122's search and rescue operations are ongoing as all the injured are being shifted to the hospital after providing medical aid on the spot.

KP caretaker Information Minister Barrister Feroze Jamal Shah, in a statement, said that a high alert had been issued in the hospitals of the affected districts.

He said the interim government was in contact with the authorities of the affected areas.

Similarly, heavy rains along with strong winds battered several parts of Punjab including Sargodha, Gujranwala, Faisalabad and other districts.

In Chan village of Khushab district of the province, three girls died after a wall of their house collapsed due to torrential rains.

At least 10 people were injured in rain-related incidents in Gujranwala district.

Heavy rains and strong winds also disrupted electricity supply in many areas.

Heavy rain with thunderstorm was also reported from Azad Jammu and Kashmir's (AJK) Nakyal city and its suburbs.

More From Pakistan:

Punjab, Islamabad ask fed govt to call back troops deployed after May 9 protests

Punjab, Islamabad ask fed govt to call back troops deployed after May 9 protests
SHO suspended for humiliating slain terrorist's body in Peshawar

SHO suspended for humiliating slain terrorist's body in Peshawar
Pakistan wants ‘deep meaningful ties’ with Russia, says Bilawal

Pakistan wants ‘deep meaningful ties’ with Russia, says Bilawal
'Dead on arrival': Qureshi on Tareen's new political party

'Dead on arrival': Qureshi on Tareen's new political party
Qureshi meets PTI chairman again after 'bitter' talk: sources

Qureshi meets PTI chairman again after 'bitter' talk: sources
Cyclone tracking: Biparjoy moves closer to Pakistan's coastal areas

Cyclone tracking: Biparjoy moves closer to Pakistan's coastal areas
World record made as more than 2,000 couples tie knot in mass wedding

World record made as more than 2,000 couples tie knot in mass wedding
Public barred from visiting Karachi beaches as threat of Biparjoy grows

Public barred from visiting Karachi beaches as threat of Biparjoy grows
PTI chief to be probed over May 9 incidents, says Khawaja Asif

PTI chief to be probed over May 9 incidents, says Khawaja Asif
PTI's Ali Muhammad Khan back in custody for fifth time

PTI's Ali Muhammad Khan back in custody for fifth time
Pervez Khattak rubbishes reports of joining Jahangir Tareen's IPP

Pervez Khattak rubbishes reports of joining Jahangir Tareen's IPP
FPSC announces CSS 2022 result

FPSC announces CSS 2022 result
Pervez Khattak 'likely to be made' secretary general of Tareen's new party

Pervez Khattak 'likely to be made' secretary general of Tareen's new party
'Should all work be done by SC?' Judge asks during Panamagate hearing

'Should all work be done by SC?' Judge asks during Panamagate hearing
Very severe cyclone Biparjoy could 'impact' Pakistan, India coasts

Very severe cyclone Biparjoy could 'impact' Pakistan, India coasts
Pakistan envoy meets key US senator in Washington

Pakistan envoy meets key US senator in Washington
Beijing wants end to terror attacks on Pak-Iran border

Beijing wants end to terror attacks on Pak-Iran border
Khadija Shah, Yasmin Rashid, others sent to jail on judicial remand

Khadija Shah, Yasmin Rashid, others sent to jail on judicial remand
Overseas Pakistan under radar as govt decides to expand May 9 probe

Overseas Pakistan under radar as govt decides to expand May 9 probe
PPP beats PML-N to win AJK by-election

PPP beats PML-N to win AJK by-election

NAB grills PTI chief for 4 hours in NCA case

NAB grills PTI chief for 4 hours in NCA case