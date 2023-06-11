Tom Sandoval 'destroyed' Raquel Leviss life?

Tom Sandoval's co-star Lala Kent believes so

Vanderpump Rules reunion finally came to an end. However, the fire it sets is still burning after Raquel Leviss' shocking confession.

Speaking to E! News The Rundown, Lala Kent ripped apart co-star Tom Sandoval for making Leviss' suffer.

"You bring this girl in, blow up her life, and for you—because you're a narcissist—it's like it doesn't affect you either way," adding, "You're just thrilled people are talking about you."

The reality star was also sympathetic toward the former beauty pageant contestant.

Earlier, Vanderpump Rules reunion fulfilled the promise of a bombshell ending as Leviss suggested Sandoval "a throuple" with Ariana Madix.

The 28-year-old confessed they went under the sheets "multiple times" during Scheana Shay's wedding week in Mexico, which the TomTom owner attended with Madix.

"I definitely felt really guilty. A huge part of me wanted to tell [Madix]," adding, "Like, it ate me alive not to tell her."

During the period, the reality star encouraged a throuple to Sandoval; however, the latter outright rejected it.

"I was like, 'Maybe, what would Ariana think about having me as an addition?' And he was like, 'No, she would not be into that,'" she continued. "Because I love Ariana as a person, and also, I'm in love with Tom Sandoval, so yeah, it didn't seem like that far-fetched of an idea. But it was not something in question."