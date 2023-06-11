 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Sunday Jun 11, 2023
By
Web Desk Web Desk

Tom Sandoval 'destroyed' Raquel Leviss life?

By
Web Desk Web Desk

Sunday Jun 11, 2023

Tom Sandovals co-star Lala Kent believes so
Tom Sandoval's co-star Lala Kent believes so

Vanderpump Rules reunion finally came to an end. However, the fire it sets is still burning after Raquel Leviss' shocking confession.

Speaking to E! News The Rundown, Lala Kent ripped apart co-star Tom Sandoval for making Leviss' suffer.

"You bring this girl in, blow up her life, and for you—because you're a narcissist—it's like it doesn't affect you either way," adding, "You're just thrilled people are talking about you."

The reality star was also sympathetic toward the former beauty pageant contestant.

Earlier, Vanderpump Rules reunion fulfilled the promise of a bombshell ending as Leviss suggested Sandoval "a throuple" with Ariana Madix.

The 28-year-old confessed they went under the sheets "multiple times" during Scheana Shay's wedding week in Mexico, which the TomTom owner attended with Madix.

"I definitely felt really guilty. A huge part of me wanted to tell [Madix]," adding, "Like, it ate me alive not to tell her."

During the period, the reality star encouraged a throuple to Sandoval; however, the latter outright rejected it.

"I was like, 'Maybe, what would Ariana think about having me as an addition?' And he was like, 'No, she would not be into that,'" she continued. "Because I love Ariana as a person, and also, I'm in love with Tom Sandoval, so yeah, it didn't seem like that far-fetched of an idea. But it was not something in question."

More From Entertainment:

Arnold Schwarzenegger rejected 'Terminator 2' script for non-killing

Arnold Schwarzenegger rejected 'Terminator 2' script for non-killing
'The Witcher' fans swoon over Henry Cavill in S3 trailer

'The Witcher' fans swoon over Henry Cavill in S3 trailer
Jana Kramer reflects on miscarriages: 'I feel broken'

Jana Kramer reflects on miscarriages: 'I feel broken'
'The White Lotus' creator: My dream would be to hit every continent'

'The White Lotus' creator: My dream would be to hit every continent'
Naomi Watts confirms Billy Crudup marriage rumours

Naomi Watts confirms Billy Crudup marriage rumours
Josh Hartnett blames media for 'overblowing' Harrison Ford feud

Josh Hartnett blames media for 'overblowing' Harrison Ford feud

Michael Shannon swipes at DC 'multiverse' saga

Michael Shannon swipes at DC 'multiverse' saga
'Russian Doll' success did not open 'Marvel' door, Natasha Lyonne laments

'Russian Doll' success did not open 'Marvel' door, Natasha Lyonne laments

Quitting Twitter becomes Megan Fox's crime

Quitting Twitter becomes Megan Fox's crime
Jennifer Garner opens up on relationship with ex Ben Affleck amid Lopez split rumours

Jennifer Garner opens up on relationship with ex Ben Affleck amid Lopez split rumours
Emma Watson smiles wide as she piggybacks with Ryan Kohn in Venice

Emma Watson smiles wide as she piggybacks with Ryan Kohn in Venice
Kate Middleton's parents follow royal family 'advice' about media

Kate Middleton's parents follow royal family 'advice' about media

Phillip Schofield says goodbye to his TV career?

Phillip Schofield says goodbye to his TV career?
Jason Statham looks suave in black suit at Shanghai International Film Festival

Jason Statham looks suave in black suit at Shanghai International Film Festival
'Better Call Saul' actor dies at 68

'Better Call Saul' actor dies at 68
'Breaking Bad': Mike Batayeh did not die due to COVID-19 vaccine

'Breaking Bad': Mike Batayeh did not die due to COVID-19 vaccine

Vin Diesel dedicates Insta post to Deepika Padukone: 'She brought me to India and I loved It'

Vin Diesel dedicates Insta post to Deepika Padukone: 'She brought me to India and I loved It'
Bryan Cranston to ‘hit the pause’ on career in 2026, not retire

Bryan Cranston to ‘hit the pause’ on career in 2026, not retire
Shah Rukh Khan's surprise Mannat appearance gets fans thrilled

Shah Rukh Khan's surprise Mannat appearance gets fans thrilled

Marlon Wayans lashes out at United Airlines after being removed from flight

Marlon Wayans lashes out at United Airlines after being removed from flight
'The Rings of Power': Challenges of filming the massive 'Udûn' battle uncovered

'The Rings of Power': Challenges of filming the massive 'Udûn' battle uncovered