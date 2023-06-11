Rihanna exudes pregnancy glow, flaunts baby bump in hoodie dress

Rihanna proved once again that she has mastered the maternity style.

The Diamonds hitmaker and the Praise the Lord rapper are embracing parenthood for the second time.

The superstar singer, 35, showed off her pregnancy style in a snakeskin print coat and hoodie dress as she strutted along in a pair of stilettos stepped out for a late-night dinner in Santa Monica, on Friday.

Rihanna turned heads in her edgy ensemble, which covered her blossoming baby bump, as she made her way to her favorite restaurant, Giorgio Baldi.

The songstress - who is just weeks away from welcoming her second child with beau A$AP Rocky, 34 - carried her belongings in designer handbag.

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky welcomed a son last year in March and are currently expecting their second child.