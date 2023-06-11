 
pakistan
Sunday Jun 11, 2023
Karachi likely to witness 'heavy rain' from June 13 as Cyclone Biparjoy intensifies

Vehicles move on a road during rainfall in Karachi, Pakistan on Monday, December 27, 2021. — Reuters/File
The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) on Sunday said that different cities of Sindh including Karachi will witness heavy rain from the evening or night of June 13 (Tuesday) to June 16 (Friday). 

According to the Met Office, heavy rains may occur on Pakistan's coastline due to the Very Severe Cyclonic Storm (VSCS) "Biparjoy" which is now just 760 kilometres away from the south of Karachi. 

The weather in the port city will likely fluctuate between 35°C to 37°C, while the minimum temperature will be 29°C. However, the mercury is expected to rise up to 40°C on Monday (tomorrow).

At present, the level of humidity in the city’s air is at 76%, while winds are blowing at a speed of five kilometres. Overall the weather is expected to remain hot and humid in the next 24 hours.

There is a chance of rain with strong winds and thundershowers in Southeast Sindh, the Met Office said. During this time, winds can blow at a speed of 60 to 80km per hour.

Rain is expected to continue for the next three days starting from Tuesday in the coming week. Other cities that will witness rainy weather include Thatta, Sajawal, Badin, Tharparkar and Mirpurkhas.

During this period, the maximum wave height might be eight to 10 feet high at the Keti Bandar Port. 

The PMD has advised the fishermen not to venture into the open sea till the system is over by June 17, as the Arabian Sea conditions may get very rough and high accompanied by high tides along the coast.

The cyclone now lies near latitude 18.1°N and longitude 67.5°E at a distance of about 760 kilometres south of Karachi, 740 kilometres south of Thatta and 840 kilometres southeast of Ormara.

According to Dr Sardar Sarfaraz, the chief meteorologist of PMD in Sindh, the cyclone system will maintain its northward trajectory. Maximum sustained surface winds are 150-160 kilometres per hour with gusts 180 kilometres per hour around the system centre within and sea conditions are phenomenal around the system canter with maximum wave height 35 to 40 feet.

