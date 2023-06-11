 
menu menu menu
sports
Sunday Jun 11, 2023
By
Sports Desk Sports Desk

Australia beat India by 209 runs in World Test Championship final

By
Sports Desk Sports Desk

Sunday Jun 11, 2023

Australia´s Pat Cummins (C/L) lifts the ICC Test Championship Mace as he celebrates with teammates after victory in the ICC World Test Championship cricket final match between Australia and India at The Oval, in London, on June 11, 2023. — AFP
Australia´s Pat Cummins (C/L) lifts the ICC Test Championship Mace as he celebrates with teammates after victory in the ICC World Test Championship cricket final match between Australia and India at The Oval, in London, on June 11, 2023. — AFP
  • India bowled out for 234 runs in their second innings on fifth day.
  • Nathan Lyon, Scott Boland emerged as chief destroyers for Australia.
  • Indian batters failed to stay at the wicket for a long period of time.

India lost the final of the World Test Championship to Australia by 209 runs on Sunday at the Oval in London.

India were bowled out for 234 runs in their second innings on the fifth day of the match while chasing a target of 444 runs.

Victory meant Australia had now captured the one major men's cricket title that had previously eluded them.

Nathan Lyon and Scott Boland were the chief destroyers for Australia in the second innings with four and three wickets, respectively.

Indian batters got starts but none of them were able to stay at the wicket for a long period of time. Rohit Sharma (43) Virat Kohli (49) and Ajinkya Rahane (46) were the prominent contributors for India.

All cricket logic was against India as they resumed on 164-3, needing a further 280 runs to reach what would be a record-breaking total, with the highest made by any side to win in the fourth innings in 146 years of Test history the West Indies' 418-7 against Australia at St John's in 2003.

However, Boland took two wickets in three balls, including the prize scalp of star batter Virat Kohli, in the first session of the final day.

Kohli had added just five runs to his overnight score when, on 49, his edged drive off a wide ball from Boland was brilliantly caught by Steve Smith, diving to his right at second slip.

Two balls later, Ravindra Jadeja fell for a duck, caught behind after nicking a superb Boland delivery that seamed away against the angle.

India lost their last seven wickets for the addition of just 70 runs as Australia completed a comprehensive victory. 

— With additional input from AFP

More From Sports:

Shoaib Akhtar reminisces bond with mother

Shoaib Akhtar reminisces bond with mother
Pakistan’s Asia Cup hybrid model likely to be accepted with Sri Lanka as neutral venue

Pakistan’s Asia Cup hybrid model likely to be accepted with Sri Lanka as neutral venue
Pep Guardiola hails Manchester City's Champions League success

Pep Guardiola hails Manchester City's Champions League success
Manchester City claim Champions League title with victory over Inter Milan

Manchester City claim Champions League title with victory over Inter Milan
Swiatek makes history with consecutive third French Open triumph

Swiatek makes history with consecutive third French Open triumph
Virat Kohli leads India's fightback in WTC final vs Australia

Virat Kohli leads India's fightback in WTC final vs Australia
Minister denies further extension to PCB Management Committee's tenure

Minister denies further extension to PCB Management Committee's tenure
Women's PSL will pave way for young players: Kainat Imtiaz

Women's PSL will pave way for young players: Kainat Imtiaz
Saudis welcome Karim Benzema after missing out on Messi

Saudis welcome Karim Benzema after missing out on Messi
Kenya's Faith Kipyegon breaks world records back-to-back

Kenya's Faith Kipyegon breaks world records back-to-back
Ruud thrashes Zverev, eyes redemption in French Open final vs Djokovic

Ruud thrashes Zverev, eyes redemption in French Open final vs Djokovic
Pakistan women team's makes gains in latest FIFA rankings

Pakistan women team's makes gains in latest FIFA rankings
Sarfaraz Ahmed spills the beans on relations with Babar Azam

Sarfaraz Ahmed spills the beans on relations with Babar Azam
Will Pakistan be stripped of hosting ICC Champions Trophy in 2025?

Will Pakistan be stripped of hosting ICC Champions Trophy in 2025?

Pakistan women's captain confident ahead of Asia Cup clash with India

Pakistan women's captain confident ahead of Asia Cup clash with India
Uncertainty around PCB chairman's appointment

Uncertainty around PCB chairman's appointment
FIFA Women's World Cup fever: Ticket sales surpass 1m mark

FIFA Women's World Cup fever: Ticket sales surpass 1m mark
Muchova stuns Sabalenka, secures French Open final vs Swiatek

Muchova stuns Sabalenka, secures French Open final vs Swiatek

'Will always be loved': Barca on Messi's decision to join Inter Miami

'Will always be loved': Barca on Messi's decision to join Inter Miami
WATCH: Harbhajan Singh wins hearts with kind gesture towards Pakistani fan

WATCH: Harbhajan Singh wins hearts with kind gesture towards Pakistani fan

Minister opens fresh debate surrounding PCB chairman's appointment

Minister opens fresh debate surrounding PCB chairman's appointment