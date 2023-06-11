Authorities on high alert as Cyclone Biparjoy likely to hit Sindh’s coastline

NASA satellite photo shows Tropical Cyclone Nilofar in the Arabian Sea on October 28, 2014. — AFP

Cyclone Biparjoy may intensify in the next 24 hours; likely hit to coastal areas: PDMA.

Heavy rains expected in Karachi, Thatta, Badin and other coastal areas on June 13.

“Cyclone Biparjoy is unpredictable yet categorised as high intensity": climate minister.

The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has put the authorities concerned on high alert as Cyclone Biparjoy is gaining strength and now turned into an Extremely Severe Cyclonic Storm (ESCS), likely to affect Sindh’s coastal areas on June 13 (Tuesday).



In its update on Sunday, the NDMA said the cyclone may intensify in the next 24 hours and is likely to affect the south and south-eastern parts of Sindh on Tuesday.

It said the cyclone can cause strong winds, torrential rains and floods in coastal areas of the province.

The NDMA directed the authorities concerned to run awareness campaign in local language to inform residents of the coastal areas on weather conditions and advise them against visiting the shorelines.

“Fishermen should avoid boating in the open sea. Follow and cooperate with local authorities in emergency situation,” it added.

The NDMA said, in close coordination with PMD, Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Sindh & Balochistan, Pakistan Navy, Pakistan Maritime Security Authority (PMSA), Pakistan Coast Guards (PCG) it is issuing advisories and guidelines to all concerned stakeholders at national and provincial levels to undertake proactive preparedness and mitigation measures.



Earlier today, the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) warned that a Very Severe Cyclonic Storm (VSCS) Biparjoy is gaining strength and has now turned into an Extremely Severe Cyclonic Storm (ESCS) in the Arabian Sea moving northward in the last 12 hours.

The cyclone now lies near latitude 18.1°N and longitude 67.5°E at a distance of about 760 kilometres south of Karachi, 740 kilometres south of Thatta and 840 kilometres southeast of Ormara.

According to Dr Sardar Sarfaraz, the chief meteorologist of PMD, the cyclone system will maintain its northward trajectory. Maximum sustained surface winds are 150-160 kilometres per hour with gusts 180 kilometres per hour around the system centre within and sea conditions are phenomenal around the system canter with maximum wave height 35 to 40 feet

"The favourable environmental conditions (sea surface temperature of 30-32°C, low vertical wind shear and upper-level divergence) are supporting the system to maintain its intensity," the PMD statement read.

The statement further mentioned that under the existing upper-level steering winds, the ESCS Biparjoy is most likely to track further northward until the morning of June 14, then recurve northeastward and cross between Keti Bandar (Southeast Sindh) and Indian Gujarat coast on June 15 afternoon as a VSCS. PMD’s cyclone warning centre is continuously monitoring the system and will issue updates accordingly, it added.

The weather in the port city will likely fluctuate between 35°C to 37°C, while the minimum temperature will be 29°C. However, the mercury is expected to rise up to 40°C on Monday.

At present, the level of humidity in the city’s air is at 76%, while winds are blowing at a speed of five kilometres. Overall the weather is expected to remain hot and humid in the next 24 hours.

There is a chance of rain with strong winds and thundershowers in Southeast Sindh, the Met Office said. During this time, winds can blow at a speed of 60 to 80km per hour.

Owing to the cyclone's threat, the Karachi administration imposed a ban on entering the city's beaches for fishing, swimming, sailing and bathing effective from today (June 11) till the "end of the storm."

The decision was taken to avoid any untoward incident of shipwreck or drowning. However, despite the ban, people are still fishing at the beach and fishermen were also present in the sea with their boats.

Meanwhile, fishermen of Ormara have also been advised to stay away from the sea from today till June 17, while citizens have also been prohibited from picnicking near the sea, the provincial fisheries department said.

Possible impacts

With its probable approach to the southeast Sindh coast, widespread wind-dust/thunderstorm rain with some very heavy/extremely heavy falls accompanied with squally winds of 80-100 kilometres per hour likely in Thatta, Sujawal, Badin, Tharparker and Umerkot districts during June 13-17.

Dust/thunderstorm-rain with few heavy falls and accompanied by squally winds of 60-80 kilometres per hour likely in Karachi, Hyderabad, Tando Muhammad Khan, Tando Allayar, Mirpurkhas districts from June 13 and 14 to 16.

Squally (high-intensity) winds may cause damage to loose and vulnerable structures (katcha houses).

A storm surge of 3-3.5 meters (8-12 feet) is expected at the land falling point (Keti Bandar and around).

Fishermen are advised not to venture into the open sea till the system is over by 17 June, as the Arabian Sea conditions may get very rough/high accompanied by high tides along the coast.

Weather impacts flight operations

Flight operations around the country remain affected due to the bad weather across cities.

The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA), in a statement, said that flight PK798 from Toronto to Lahore was diverted to Islamabad. Three flights PK262 from Dubai to Islamabad, PK760 from Jeddah to Lahore and an international flight coming from Dubai to Islamabad were diverted to Multan.

Flight PK747 from Lahore to Madinah, as per the CAA, was delayed by three hours and 20 minutes, while an international flight from Lahore to Abu Dhabi was delayed by three hours and five minutes. Meanwhile, flight PK406 from Karachi to Lahore was delayed by 35 minutes.

A private airline's flight from Lahore to Jeddah was cancelled due to operational reasons. Another private airline flight from Lahore to Karachi got delayed by two hours 25 minutes at Kashkar, the CAA stated.

Flight PK186 from Sharjah to Lahore was diverted to Faisalabad and a private flight from Karachi to Lahore was diverted to Islamabad, the CAA mentioned.

Power supply in Multan remained suspended for three hours in New Multan's Block T after a storm.

‘Biparjoy is unpredictable’

Climate Minister Sherry Rehman has urged the relevant authorities in Sindh and Balochistan to remain on high alert saying “Cyclone Biparjoy is unpredictable yet categorised as high intensity”.

“Panic is counterproductive but caution and planning are better than being caught unawares,” she wrote on her official Twitter handle.

Meanwhile, Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah has said that the provincial government took precautionary measures to cope with any eventuality in Sindh’s coastal areas on Tuesday.

Addressing a news conference in Karachi earlier today, the chief minister directed corps commander Karachi, Sindh Rangers director-general and commissioners of the relevant districts to remain alert and take necessary steps to tackle any untoward incident, reported Radio Pakistan.

He said people of the area have been advised to remain at homes during the expected storm.

‘Landfall expected between Gujarat and Karachi’

Cyclone Biparjoy is likely to make landfall between the Kutch district of India’s Gujarat and Karachi on June 15, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) was quoted as saying by the NDTV.

"The extremely severe cyclonic storm Biparjoy over the east-central Arabian Sea moved north-eastwards with a speed of eight kmph during past six hours and lay centred at 1130 hours over the same region, about 550 km west of Mumbai, 450 km south-southwest of Porbandar, 490 km south-southwest of Devbhumi Dwarka, 570 km south-southwest of Naliya and 750 km south of Karachi (Pakistan)," the IMD said.