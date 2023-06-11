 
menu menu menu
Showbiz
Sunday Jun 11, 2023
By
Web Desk Web Desk

'A classic masterpiece': Taher Shah announces Hollywood movie 'Eye to Eye'

By
Web Desk Web Desk

Sunday Jun 11, 2023

Pakistani singer Taher Shah. — blog.tahershah.com
Pakistani singer Taher Shah. — blog.tahershah.com

Internet sensation and singer Taher Shah sent social media into a frenzy after he announced that he was making a comeback with his Hollywood debut. 

Calling it a beginning of a new era, the singer's management team revealed that the name of his movie is "Eye to Eye" which will be based on a unique story of eternal love. 

Providing further details about the movie, the team said that Shah has written the script, dialogue, screenplay, and lyrics of the song in the movie. 

"He is also the singer and musician of the film and will play the protagonist character in the movie produced by Eye to Eye Ltd. In the film Canadian, American, and international artists will act and new faces will be introduced. The movie will be shot in Canada, America, and UAE and will be completed in three phases," read the Twitter post. 

The management team further revealed that the film's pre-production has been completed in North America and its production work will begin shortly. 

"It will be Shah's debut Hollywood film and will be released worldwide. Along with English, it will also be released in the Urdu language," they said. 

The project was announced a few years ago, however, the shooting couldn't begin due to several issues and was further delayed due to COVID-19. 

The shooting of the movie will begin soon and the release date will be announced once it is completed. Moreover, the music will be released before the movie.

"Genuine art takes time to create and Taher Shah believes in creating original work he always showcases his creativity through unique projects. Shah knows people do wait for him to release his project. Shah does one project at a time although it is very easy for him to make as many songs as he always wants to do selected work, it's important to him what message you convey with your project," read the post. 

"Now he is focusing on his film project and as always viewers will see the original work in his movie too. It's a big and international project and colossal things take time to create and require years of hard work especially when a unique kind of project has to be released therefore it will be released at the right time."

The 42-year-old singer assures his fans that his "movie will get a huge historical success due to its unique story and through this film, all will see the change in him and his work". 

"With many surprises surely Eye to Eye will be a classic masterpiece movie," the management added. 

More From Showbiz:

Kriti Sanon to make debut as producer with upcoming digital film

Kriti Sanon to make debut as producer with upcoming digital film
'I was ill informed': Naseeruddin Shah apologises to 'Sindhi speaking population'

'I was ill informed': Naseeruddin Shah apologises to 'Sindhi speaking population'
Zeenat Aman pokes fun at her ‘provocative’ posts with new ‘stern judge’ look

Zeenat Aman pokes fun at her ‘provocative’ posts with new ‘stern judge’ look
Deepika Padukone shares hilarious meme about her plant obsession

Deepika Padukone shares hilarious meme about her plant obsession
Doctor-turned-model Kapotaqkhy Chanchala becomes Miss Pakistan Universal

Doctor-turned-model Kapotaqkhy Chanchala becomes Miss Pakistan Universal
Sidharth Malhotra puts wedding ring on display in new pic, fans react

Sidharth Malhotra puts wedding ring on display in new pic, fans react
Remembering Aamir Liaquat on first death anniversary

Remembering Aamir Liaquat on first death anniversary

Sara Ali Khan discusses marrying a cricketer amid Shubman Gill dating rumors

Sara Ali Khan discusses marrying a cricketer amid Shubman Gill dating rumors
Mansha Pasha slams Naseeruddin Shah for claims about Sindhi language

Mansha Pasha slams Naseeruddin Shah for claims about Sindhi language

Naseeruddin Shah comes under fire for false claims about Sindhi language

Naseeruddin Shah comes under fire for false claims about Sindhi language

Kareena Kapoor says her performance in ‘Omkara’ is ‘underrated’

Kareena Kapoor says her performance in ‘Omkara’ is ‘underrated’
Shahid Kapoor’s take on marriage: The guy is a mess, the woman fixes him

Shahid Kapoor’s take on marriage: The guy is a mess, the woman fixes him
Irrfan’s son Babil admits his guilty pleasure in Pakistani show ‘Tere Bin’

Irrfan’s son Babil admits his guilty pleasure in Pakistani show ‘Tere Bin’
Shahid Kapoor says he didn't like his ‘uptight’ acting in 'Padmaavat'

Shahid Kapoor says he didn't like his ‘uptight’ acting in 'Padmaavat'
Karan Johar gears up for a blockbuster year with 7 movie releases!

Karan Johar gears up for a blockbuster year with 7 movie releases!
That drama becomes a hit in which I die: Hamza Ali Abbasi

That drama becomes a hit in which I die: Hamza Ali Abbasi
'The Night Manager' part 2 trailer: Anil Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur return for epic conclusion

'The Night Manager' part 2 trailer: Anil Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur return for epic conclusion
Ranbir Kapoor films for his cameo in Aryan Khan’s web series ‘Stardom’

Ranbir Kapoor films for his cameo in Aryan Khan’s web series ‘Stardom’
'Beginning of new era': Is Taher Shah making a comeback?

'Beginning of new era': Is Taher Shah making a comeback?
Shahid Kapoor says he had only ‘two spoons, a plate’ before getting hitched

Shahid Kapoor says he had only ‘two spoons, a plate’ before getting hitched
Dimple Kapadia on work stress: I drive myself sick with worry

Dimple Kapadia on work stress: I drive myself sick with worry