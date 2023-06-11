'A classic masterpiece': Taher Shah announces Hollywood movie 'Eye to Eye'

Pakistani singer Taher Shah. — blog.tahershah.com

Internet sensation and singer Taher Shah sent social media into a frenzy after he announced that he was making a comeback with his Hollywood debut.

Calling it a beginning of a new era, the singer's management team revealed that the name of his movie is "Eye to Eye" which will be based on a unique story of eternal love.

Providing further details about the movie, the team said that Shah has written the script, dialogue, screenplay, and lyrics of the song in the movie.

"He is also the singer and musician of the film and will play the protagonist character in the movie produced by Eye to Eye Ltd. In the film Canadian, American, and international artists will act and new faces will be introduced. The movie will be shot in Canada, America, and UAE and will be completed in three phases," read the Twitter post.

The management team further revealed that the film's pre-production has been completed in North America and its production work will begin shortly.

"It will be Shah's debut Hollywood film and will be released worldwide. Along with English, it will also be released in the Urdu language," they said.

The project was announced a few years ago, however, the shooting couldn't begin due to several issues and was further delayed due to COVID-19.

The shooting of the movie will begin soon and the release date will be announced once it is completed. Moreover, the music will be released before the movie.

"Genuine art takes time to create and Taher Shah believes in creating original work he always showcases his creativity through unique projects. Shah knows people do wait for him to release his project. Shah does one project at a time although it is very easy for him to make as many songs as he always wants to do selected work, it's important to him what message you convey with your project," read the post.

"Now he is focusing on his film project and as always viewers will see the original work in his movie too. It's a big and international project and colossal things take time to create and require years of hard work especially when a unique kind of project has to be released therefore it will be released at the right time."



The 42-year-old singer assures his fans that his "movie will get a huge historical success due to its unique story and through this film, all will see the change in him and his work".



"With many surprises surely Eye to Eye will be a classic masterpiece movie," the management added.