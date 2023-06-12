 
Tom Holland casts doubt on 'Spider-Man 4' future

However, Tom Holland is over the moon on the prospects of Spider-Man 4
Spider-Man 4 chatter is picking pace and Tom Holland also contributed his bit to the hype.

Speaking to Inverse, The Crowded Room actor said he is “excited about” the future of the spidey-hero.

Expectedly, the young actor was coy about details of the Marvel film he did tease about “some stuff going on.”

“Whether or not it’ll come to fruition, who knows?” Holland hinted uncertainity. 

“But right now it’s looking pretty good, and we’ll just have to wait and see.”

In early 2023, Marvel head honcho Kevin Feige also suggested that the fourth installment of Spider-Man’s is in the works.

“All I will say is that we have the story,” Feige told Entertainment Weekly. “We have big ideas for that, and our writers are just putting pen to paper now.”

However, it’s still unclear whether the movie will be a standalone or part of the larger storyline of Avengers: The Kang Dynasty or Avengers: Secret Wars, which are set to open in theatres on May 2025 and May 2026, respectively.

