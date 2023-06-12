WTC Final: India, Australia slapped with 'big fines'

Indian batter Ajinkya Rahane punches Nathan Lyon through the off side during the third day of the WTC final at The Oval on June 9, 2023. — ICC

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has slapped huge fines on Australia and India for slow over rates during the World Test Championship (WTC) final at The Oval.

Pat Cummins' side crushed India by 209 runs in the final at The Oval in a show of strength ahead of the Ashes against arch-rivals England starting on Friday.

The fines were confirmed right after the match ended on Sunday.

India will lose their match fee for their slow over rate, while Australia will also be fined 80% of their match fee.

After considering time allowances, it was found that India and Australia were five and four overs short of targets respectively.

As per Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, players are fined 20% of their match fee for every over their side fails to bowl in the allotted time.

Moreover, India's Shubman Gill will be slapped with an additional fine of 15% for apparently criticising the decision to give him out on the fourth day of the Test, the ICC said.

This fine is a result of a breach of Article 2.7, which deals with public criticism or inappropriate comment concerning an incident in an international match.

"The young opener was fined a further 15% of his match fee, meaning he will have to pay money back as part of his punishment given he has effectively incurred 115% of match fees in fines," the cricketing body said.

On the fourth day, television umpire Richard Kettleborough adjudged that Cameron Green had caught Gill's shot cleanly. Later that day, Gill took to social media and made a post that appeared to question the decision.

On the fifth day, seven wickets fell at The Oval, taking away India hope for a victory.

However, 15 extra minutes were taken at the end of the session to allow the final wicket to be taken.

"Nathan Lyon did the honours when he picked up the scalp of Mohammed Siraj to secure Australia the World Test Championship title," ICC read.