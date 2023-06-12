 
Monday Jun 12, 2023
BTS' Suga confesses love for 'Indian films' in viral video

Monday Jun 12, 2023

Suga recently kickstarted his solo world tour after releasing album D-Day
BTS band member Suga also known as Min Yoon-gi recently confessed his love for India and Bollywood films.

During a live session, Suga had his eyes on the comments section where he saw India’s flag and immediately expressed his love for the country while also admitting that he would love to perform live in India.

While interacting with his fans online, he said: “India, India. I’ve heard there are a lot of ARMYs supporting us from India. Guys, I’m a fan of Indian movies.”

He further mentioned: “I love Bollywood films.”

The Burn It singer also expressed his desire to perform in India. He revealed that he was about to visit the country for a show, but it got cancelled due to COVID-19.

“Guys, I really wanted to go perform in India. Before the tour dates were announced, we were looking at a few different places for shows. One of those was India, but unfortunately we couldn’t set up a show due to COVID”, added Suga.

Suga aka Min Yoon-gi just started off his solo music tour worldwide after releasing his solo album by the name, D-Day in April, reports Times Now.  

