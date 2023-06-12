 
menu menu menu
sports
Monday Jun 12, 2023
By
Sports Desk Sports Desk

Ireland batter Harry Tector overtakes Babar Azam to win ICC Player of Month Award

By
Sports Desk Sports Desk

Monday Jun 12, 2023

In this still taken from a video, Harry Tector smashes a short during a ODI match against Bangladesh. — ICC
In this still taken from a video, Harry Tector smashes a short during a ODI match against Bangladesh. — ICC

Leaving behind Pakistan's Babar Azam and Bangladesh's Najmul Hossain Shanto, Ireland's batter Harry Tector bagged the International Cricket Council (ICC) Player of the Month Award for May 2023.

Tector proved his mettle in a recently concluded One-Day International (ODI) series against Bangladesh, scoring his career-best 140 off merely 113 balls to help Ireland post a big total in the first ODI of three-match series.

The middle-order batter came to the pitch at number four when his team was struggling at 16-2 in the 7th over.

However, by the time of his dismissal at the end of the 42nd over, he had turned the contest around, scoring 45 from 48 balls in the third ODI against Bangladesh.

Tector has become the first-ever Irish player to bag the ICC Player of the Month Award.

"I'm delighted with the Award and would like to thank those who voted for me; however, cricket is a team sport first and foremost, so the Award is more a reflection on the performances and progress of the Ireland Men's squad," Tector said.

"Without the support of Heinrich [Malan], Andrew [Balbirnie] and the dedicated group of coaches and players I work with, I wouldn't have been able to win this Award.

"Thanks to the ICC - but I'm sure you'll understand that this will only be a brief moment of reflection as we have a crucial Qualifier starting in a matter of days, and our focus will be solely on that over the coming weeks," the young cricketer concluded. 

More From Sports:

WTC Final: India, Australia slapped with 'big fines'

WTC Final: India, Australia slapped with 'big fines'
ICC shares tentative World Cup schedule with BCCI, participating nations

ICC shares tentative World Cup schedule with BCCI, participating nations
PCB floats home series idea before World Cup

PCB floats home series idea before World Cup
Australia sets sights on legacy-defining WTC-Ashes double

Australia sets sights on legacy-defining WTC-Ashes double
History-making Novak Djokovic claims record 23rd Grand Slam triumph

History-making Novak Djokovic claims record 23rd Grand Slam triumph
Australia beat India by 209 runs in World Test Championship final

Australia beat India by 209 runs in World Test Championship final
Shoaib Akhtar reminisces bond with mother

Shoaib Akhtar reminisces bond with mother
Pakistan’s Asia Cup hybrid model likely to be accepted with Sri Lanka as neutral venue

Pakistan’s Asia Cup hybrid model likely to be accepted with Sri Lanka as neutral venue
Pep Guardiola hails Manchester City's Champions League success

Pep Guardiola hails Manchester City's Champions League success
Manchester City claim Champions League title with victory over Inter Milan

Manchester City claim Champions League title with victory over Inter Milan
Swiatek makes history with consecutive third French Open triumph

Swiatek makes history with consecutive third French Open triumph
Virat Kohli leads India's fightback in WTC final vs Australia

Virat Kohli leads India's fightback in WTC final vs Australia
Minister denies further extension to PCB Management Committee's tenure

Minister denies further extension to PCB Management Committee's tenure
Women's PSL will pave way for young players: Kainat Imtiaz

Women's PSL will pave way for young players: Kainat Imtiaz
Saudis welcome Karim Benzema after missing out on Messi

Saudis welcome Karim Benzema after missing out on Messi
Kenya's Faith Kipyegon breaks world records back-to-back

Kenya's Faith Kipyegon breaks world records back-to-back
Ruud thrashes Zverev, eyes redemption in French Open final vs Djokovic

Ruud thrashes Zverev, eyes redemption in French Open final vs Djokovic
Pakistan women team's makes gains in latest FIFA rankings

Pakistan women team's makes gains in latest FIFA rankings
Sarfaraz Ahmed spills the beans on relations with Babar Azam

Sarfaraz Ahmed spills the beans on relations with Babar Azam
Will Pakistan be stripped of hosting ICC Champions Trophy in 2025?

Will Pakistan be stripped of hosting ICC Champions Trophy in 2025?

Pakistan women's captain confident ahead of Asia Cup clash with India

Pakistan women's captain confident ahead of Asia Cup clash with India