 
menu menu menu
Showbiz
Tuesday Jun 13, 2023
By
Web Desk Web Desk

Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor's 'Bawaal' to release directly on OTT

By
Web Desk Web Desk

Tuesday Jun 13, 2023

Bawaal is going to release on OTT in October
'Bawaal' is going to release on OTT in October

Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor’s first collaborative project Bawaal will now be releasing directly on digital platform in October.

Sources revealed that the decision to ditch theatrical release was made by the makers in consultation with all the stakeholders that also included director Nitesh Tiwari, actors Janhvi and Varun, and producer Sajid Nadiadwala.

Bawaal’s plot is based on World War; therefore, the makers had this in mind that the movie does not have any music or trapping sounds. 

Hence, they plan to release it directly on OTT, as the voice of the film can reach in a far better way through digital media.

The sources further claimed that the film is like poetry in motion and will perform in a much better way on digital.

Bawaal featuring Varun and Janhvi has been produced under the banner of Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment.

Nitesh Tiwari's directorial project Bawaal shoot has been wrapped up. Last year, Janhvi Kapoor shared a few behind the scene images from the set announcing the wrap, reports ETimes.

More From Showbiz:

Javed Akhtar had THIS objection in 'Mein Hoon Na' song 'Tumse Milke'

Javed Akhtar had THIS objection in 'Mein Hoon Na' song 'Tumse Milke'
Shah Rukh Khan writes supportive message for daughter on debut film 'The Archies'

Shah Rukh Khan writes supportive message for daughter on debut film 'The Archies'
Disha Patani turns 31: Alleged ex Tiger Shroff pens lovely birthday note

Disha Patani turns 31: Alleged ex Tiger Shroff pens lovely birthday note

'Fukrey 3' release delays because of Suhana Khan's 'The Archies'?

'Fukrey 3' release delays because of Suhana Khan's 'The Archies'?

Shah Rukh Khan talks about 'Dunki' and Rajkumar Hirani in 'Ask SRK' session

Shah Rukh Khan talks about 'Dunki' and Rajkumar Hirani in 'Ask SRK' session
Prabhu Deva embraces fatherhood at 50, welcomes baby girl with second wife

Prabhu Deva embraces fatherhood at 50, welcomes baby girl with second wife
Tamannaah Bhatia confesses romance with Vijay Varma

Tamannaah Bhatia confesses romance with Vijay Varma
Rashmika Mandanna lauds 'Never Have I Ever' viral video featuring 'Saami Saami'

Rashmika Mandanna lauds 'Never Have I Ever' viral video featuring 'Saami Saami'
Aditya Chopra to groom Ahaan Panday for his 'big Bollywood break'

Aditya Chopra to groom Ahaan Panday for his 'big Bollywood break'
Sunny Deol's 'Gadar 2' first official teaser releases: WATCH

Sunny Deol's 'Gadar 2' first official teaser releases: WATCH

BTS' Suga confesses love for 'Indian films' in viral video

BTS' Suga confesses love for 'Indian films' in viral video
Arshad Warsi calls himself an 'underrated' and 'underused' actor

Arshad Warsi calls himself an 'underrated' and 'underused' actor
Nushrratt Bharuccha expresses feelings on NOT being part of 'Dream Girl 2'

Nushrratt Bharuccha expresses feelings on NOT being part of 'Dream Girl 2'
Suhana Khan's 'Archies' poster releases with 'Pathaan' twist

Suhana Khan's 'Archies' poster releases with 'Pathaan' twist
Nawazuddin Siddiqui's 'Raat Akeli Hai' was first offered to Irrfan Khan?

Nawazuddin Siddiqui's 'Raat Akeli Hai' was first offered to Irrfan Khan?
Ranbir Kapoor's 'Animal': Pre-teaser out now

Ranbir Kapoor's 'Animal': Pre-teaser out now
Vicky Kaushal says Katrina is the mastermind behind his birthday parties

Vicky Kaushal says Katrina is the mastermind behind his birthday parties
'A classic masterpiece': Taher Shah announces Hollywood movie 'Eye to Eye'

'A classic masterpiece': Taher Shah announces Hollywood movie 'Eye to Eye'
Kriti Sanon to make debut as producer with upcoming digital film

Kriti Sanon to make debut as producer with upcoming digital film
'I was ill informed': Naseeruddin Shah apologises to 'Sindhi speaking population'

'I was ill informed': Naseeruddin Shah apologises to 'Sindhi speaking population'
Zeenat Aman pokes fun at her ‘provocative’ posts with new ‘stern judge’ look

Zeenat Aman pokes fun at her ‘provocative’ posts with new ‘stern judge’ look