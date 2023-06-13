Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor's 'Bawaal' to release directly on OTT

'Bawaal' is going to release on OTT in October

Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor’s first collaborative project Bawaal will now be releasing directly on digital platform in October.

Sources revealed that the decision to ditch theatrical release was made by the makers in consultation with all the stakeholders that also included director Nitesh Tiwari, actors Janhvi and Varun, and producer Sajid Nadiadwala.

Bawaal’s plot is based on World War; therefore, the makers had this in mind that the movie does not have any music or trapping sounds.

Hence, they plan to release it directly on OTT, as the voice of the film can reach in a far better way through digital media.

The sources further claimed that the film is like poetry in motion and will perform in a much better way on digital.

Bawaal featuring Varun and Janhvi has been produced under the banner of Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment.

Nitesh Tiwari's directorial project Bawaal shoot has been wrapped up. Last year, Janhvi Kapoor shared a few behind the scene images from the set announcing the wrap, reports ETimes.