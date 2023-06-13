 
menu menu menu
Royals
Tuesday Jun 13, 2023
By
Web Desk Web Desk

Prince Harry makes first public appearance after giving witness statement

By
Web Desk Web Desk

Tuesday Jun 13, 2023

Prince Harry makes first public appearance after giving witness statement
Prince Harry makes first public appearance after giving witness statement

Prince Harry seemed into good spirits as he was spotted supporting US veterans at the Warrior Games in San Diego in his first public appearance since his phone-hacking trial in the UK.

The Duke of Sussex, 39, was seen grinning as he conversed animatedly to families, volunteers and staff, all the while cheering on servicemen and women competing in events similar to his own Invictus Games, via DailyMail.

Later on, the Prince looked relaxed as he posed with veteran gold medal winners from the United States Special Operations Command (SOCOM).

This was the first time Harry had stepped out for a casual appearance since he returned from London, after he gave his elaborate witness statement in London High Court in his lawsuit against Mirror Group Newspapers.

The royal has been using the British tabloids for acquiring information for their articles through unlawful means, such as phone hacking.

Along with the Mirror’s parent company, Harry is also suing News Group Newspapers, The Sun and the Associated Newspapers Ltd, which owns the DailyMail and Mail on Sunday.

Harry, who became the first royal in 100 years to testify in court, detailed some troublesome incidents courtesy of the British tabloids that cause a lot of strain in his personal life.

Amid his legal troubles in London, Prince Harry is also awaiting for the Department of Homeland Security to respond to a legal claim to make his US visa paperwork public because it may show he lied about his drug use.

The case relates to the Duke of Sussex’s US visa application in March 2020, which could show he ticked the ‘no’ box on questions about his drug use, following his admission of drug use in his memoir, Spare, released in January 2023.

More From Royals:

Prince Andrew making a ‘mockery’ out of King Charles with latest move

Prince Andrew making a ‘mockery’ out of King Charles with latest move
Kate Middleton, Prince William react to Archie’s birth, throwback video goes viral video

Kate Middleton, Prince William react to Archie’s birth, throwback video goes viral
Sarah Ferguson comes out in support of Meghan Markle, Prince Harry?

Sarah Ferguson comes out in support of Meghan Markle, Prince Harry?
King Charles makes history in Pickering

King Charles makes history in Pickering
Prince Andrew is busy 'repairing roofs', will not leave Royal Lodge

Prince Andrew is busy 'repairing roofs', will not leave Royal Lodge
Prince Harry 'free' from Royal Family 'mentality': 'Wrong can be righted'

Prince Harry 'free' from Royal Family 'mentality': 'Wrong can be righted'
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'first royals' to not be invited to King parade

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'first royals' to not be invited to King parade
Friend says Prince Harry will continue his fight for 'free media'

Friend says Prince Harry will continue his fight for 'free media'

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle find independence to carve out their own interests?

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle find independence to carve out their own interests?
Meghan Markle, Harry avoid updating details of Spotify deal

Meghan Markle, Harry avoid updating details of Spotify deal

Prince William's hilariously reacts to man's comments about Kate Middleton

Prince William's hilariously reacts to man's comments about Kate Middleton
Prince Edward's latest pictures leave people worried about his health

Prince Edward's latest pictures leave people worried about his health

Petition seeking removal of Prince William's title nears target

Petition seeking removal of Prince William's title nears target
Prince Harry ‘knows he needs’ Meghan Markle: ‘Slapped on for monetary gain’

Prince Harry ‘knows he needs’ Meghan Markle: ‘Slapped on for monetary gain’
King Charles to mark first Trooping the Colour as monarch with major change

King Charles to mark first Trooping the Colour as monarch with major change
Prince Harry is ‘putting distress this blameless person’ in favor of Meghan Markle

Prince Harry is ‘putting distress this blameless person’ in favor of Meghan Markle
Meghan Markle ‘can’t yet’ use satellites to ‘track’ Prince Harry

Meghan Markle ‘can’t yet’ use satellites to ‘track’ Prince Harry
Kate Middleton ‘knows’ Prince Harry is ‘unhappy’ with Meghan Markle

Kate Middleton ‘knows’ Prince Harry is ‘unhappy’ with Meghan Markle
Prince Harry believes he has a ‘fine brain’ that ‘can’t be beat’

Prince Harry believes he has a ‘fine brain’ that ‘can’t be beat’
Prince Harry comes across as ‘ungracious and unnecessary’

Prince Harry comes across as ‘ungracious and unnecessary’
King Charles enjoys journey of royal train pulled by Flying Scotsman locomotive video

King Charles enjoys journey of royal train pulled by Flying Scotsman locomotive