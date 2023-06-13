 
Tuesday Jun 13, 2023
Treat Williams: 'Everwood' star dies in road accident

Treat Williams was killed in a motorcycle crash in Vermont on Monday
Treat Williams, known for his roles in Everwood and Hair, passed away at the age of 71 in a motorcycle accident in Vermont on Monday.

News of Williams’ death was confirmed by his agent of 15 years, Barry McPherson.

"He was killed this afternoon,” McPherson said. “He was making a left or a right [and] a car cut him off. I'm just devastated. He was the nicest guy. He was so talented."

"He was an actor's actor. Filmmakers loved him. He's been the heart of Hollywood since the late 1970s," McPherson added. "He was really proud of his performance this year. He's been so happy with the work that I got him. He's had a balanced career."

As per Jacob Gribble, the chief of Dorset, the crash happened on Monday around 5 pm near Dorset, Vermont. The chief said Williams’ motorcycle collided with a car and added that they believe the driver of the car was making a turn and didn’t see Williams.

He also informed that the motorcyclist was the only person who got inured and was airlifted to a hospital in New York.

Since his debut in the thriller Deadly Hero in 1975, the actor has had a long and successful career in the film industry. He went on to take on more film roles, including The Ritz and The Eagle Has Landed, both of which were released in 1976.

