Disney thwarted 'Star Wars' first F-bomb in 'Andor'

Andor director went to lengths to explain the Disney head honchos but to no avail
Andor was set to break the Star Wars franchise F-bomb rule; however, Disney vetoed it.

During an interview with Variety, director Benjamin Caron unwrapped the details about the key scene, which the studio did not proceed with.

The scene shows Cassian's late adoptive mother, Maarva, delivering a fiery speech which ends with her slogan, "** the Empire!"

But the filmmaker revealed the line was switched to: “Fight the empire!”

“Disney wouldn’t let us use it,” he remembered. “So we changed it to ‘Fight the empire.’ I remember having a call with Tony Gilroy saying, ‘Are we gonna get away with this?’”

The filmmaker revealed he made strenuous efforts to add the slang as he even “wrote a legal brief” to the studio to acquire their permission.

“I wrote a memo on it and said, ‘Here’s why I think it’s economically prudent, and here’s why I think it’s good,’” he revealed.

Earlier, Diego Luna recounted his secretive Star Wars audition for Rogue One.

In a chat with Variety's Actors on Actors series, the Andor actor revealed, "It was the first time such secrecy happened around anything I was going to be part of," he said, adding the setting seemed to be some spy-thriller flick.

"I was asked by my agent to meet someone for something that couldn't be said on the phone," he continued. "I went into a meeting in a restaurant that was completely empty.

Adding, "There was a guy sitting in the corner with a computer open, and this was Gareth [Edwards], the director. I sat down with him, and it was just us for four hours."

