Wednesday Jun 14, 2023
Drake fans in joy as new 'summer song' dropped

Wednesday Jun 14, 2023

Drake was featured on J Hus's 'Who Told You'

Drake is making waves again as he is featured on J Hus's new hot single Who Told You, setting the internet on fire.

According to The Independent, the London rapper has a special connection with the Grammy winner as the latter cheered him up while bringing him onstage in his 2019's London show when the former was released from prison after facing a knife possession charge.

"Who told you, bad man, don't dance?" J Hus raps at the start, as with his last month's return with It's Crazy track after a three-year break.

Following up, the Canadian rapper came in the second verse, "Let me hold your controlla, I'm not one of the controllin' guys. I want you to touch road with the girlsdem and socialize."

Meanwhile, on social media, fans are losing their mind as they called the song a 'new summer hit.'

"J Hus officially saved summer," one fan gushed.

"J Hus just dropped the song of the summer!!" another cheered.

In other news, Drake was caught in an embarrassing situation when his card got declined in a livestream as he was set to give a fan $500.

The Grammy winner was partnered with the Stake, a betting company where he would dole out $1 million to fans on a livestream event.

However, the Rich Flex rapper card got declined during livestream.

"Bro! Embarrassing," Drake told rapper Lil Yachty, who was also present in the livestream.

