Kiara Advani expresses gratitude on completion of 'nine years' in film world

Kiara Advani thank fans for all love they have showered on her in these nine years

Kiara Advani has expressed her gratitude in her latest IG post as she completes nine years in the Hindi cinema.

Taking it to her Instagram, Kiara dropped a post along with a heart that featured a handwritten note.

The Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 star wrote a note for her fans to thank them for this amazing journey so far.

She wrote: "To my dearest well-wishers, I thank you from the bottom of my heart for supporting me and giving me so much love through these 9 years.”

“This journey would not be the same without each one of you. I am grateful that I got the chance to be a part of your family and lives.”

“Thank you for having my back through all my ups and downs and making me the person and actor I am today. 9 years and it feels like it’s only just begun.”

“With gratitude in my heart and dreams in my eyes, I look forward to the journey ahead together to entertain you and give you all the happiness I can through my work… to continue to learn and grow with you by my side. With love, always, Kiara Advani."

Kiara Advani, over time, has proved herself as a refined actor. She has been a part of many super hit films namely, Shershah, Kabir Singh, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and many more. Fans are eagerly waiting for her next release, Satyaprem Ki Katha with Kartik Aaryan.

