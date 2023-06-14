 
Wednesday Jun 14, 2023
Luke Bryan slams haters attacking Katy Perry: ‘She’s just having fun!’

Luke Bryan rushes in defense of Katy Perry amid all the backlash she's been facing at the hands of 'American Idol' viewers

 Bryan rushed forward in defense of Perry, in his interview with Fox News Digital.

For those unversed, Perry has been a judge on American Idol since the show’s revival back in 2018, and has since sparked a vast amount of backlash among fans for her past comments towards the contestants.

At one point, she’s even drawn a number of ‘boos’ from fans and critics alike.

In response to this, Bryan attempted to ‘shake off’ the negative attention she’s been forced to deal with.

He started the converastion off by saying, “Katy Perry's been dealing with stuff like that her whole career.”

“We all get it… I mean, we're judging kids that people at home fall in love with. We're not gonna bat 1,000 as judges.”

But “I think we get set up,” he also admitted. After all “as judges, you know, we kinda fall on the sword a lot of times.”

“And get set up to where people can get very vocal on socials and stuff.”

“My thing is, I think when me and Lionel and Katy sit down at the desk, in our hearts, we’re doing the best we can.”

During the course of his interview, he also went as far as to brand the backlash unwarranted, and admitted, “Katy gets picked on for going out and trying to have fun making a TV show.”

“You can't be so safe in the moment that you're so homogenized, you can't ever go for a joke. Or go for a fun moment. Sometimes you just gotta say stuff. It may be my year next year.”

Before concluding he also added, “It makes me appreciate her even more, just how big of a scale she's had to deal with that her whole career.”

