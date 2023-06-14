 
Royals
Wednesday Jun 14, 2023
Prince Harry acts like a ‘bitter critic from his age and nation’

Prince Harry acts like a ‘bitter critic from his age and nation’

Prince Harry has just been bashed for acting “chiefly out of spite” and being “no different from Balzac, Swift and Pope.”

These allegations have been brought to light by Petronella Wyatt, a British journalist.

According to The Telegraph she started by saying, “Harry obviously believes his talents have gone unrecognised here, chiefly out of spite.”

“In that conviction he is no different from Balzac, Swift, Molière and Pope; all of them bitter critics of their age and nation.”

“Dante put all the patriotic Italians of his day into Hell, Cervantes painted such a picture of the Spain he lived in that it ruined the Spaniards. Shakespeare, save for his history plays, made his heroes foreigners and his clowns English. Swift finished both the Irish and the English.”

“Of course Harry is a highly respectable man, and respectable men are indeed, by and large, thickos, but he seems to have acquired the affectations of an intellectual, as well as the dubious morality and sexism that often singles them out.”

