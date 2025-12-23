Palace shares update about social media account: ‘we hope you understand’

King Charles’s office issued an important announcement for the public as the royal family is already reporting to Sandringham estate for the traditional annual event.

The royal team, which works under the guidance of the Palace aides, is designated to take on several different tasks to educate the public about the monarchy and to inform of any big news.

The Royal Collection trust is best known to provide facts about the history and rare details about the British royals that some fans are eager to learn.

Given the upcoming festive season, the team shared that they would be taking a break as well but the flow of content would continue.

“Our social media team is having a bit of a break over Christmas too, so while we’ll still be posting content to keep you feeling festive, we may not be able to follow up on any questions you post as quickly as normal,” the message read.

“We hope you understand, and we look forward to sharing more of the Royal Collection with you next year.”

The trust is a charity which was formed around three decades ago to hold the British collection of art. It is also responsible for public opening of the Buckingham Palace and Windsor Castle. It’s mission is to provide knowledge for the future generations, whether they are part of the royal family or not.