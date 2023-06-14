 
Wednesday Jun 14, 2023
Laura Dern shares memories of Treat Williams following his passing

Laura Dern pays tribute to Treat Williams' passion for acting and taking care of his family

Laura Dern is honoring the memory of her deceased co-star, Treat Williams, who passed away on Monday at the age of 71 in a motorcycle accident.

On Tuesday, the 56-year-old Oscar winner paid tribute to Williams on Instagram by sharing a picture of the two of them from their 1985 movie, Smooth Talk. Additionally, she posted a photograph of Williams in character attire from one of his other movies.

“Brilliant Treat. You loved art and acting and living and loving your incredible family immeasurably,” Dern wrote.

“Thank you for all the characters and profound creative inspiration you gave us all,” she added. “From the depths of hard-hitting film to the most extraordinary musical theatre experiences.”

Dern concluded: “And thank you for the gift of an honest, consistent, inspired and continual friendship along our paths in this life.”

Laura Dern and Treat Williams appeared together in the 1985 romantic thriller film, Smooth Talk, which was adapted from Joyce Carol Oates' short story Where Are You Going, Where Have You Been? Dern played the role of 15-year-old Connie Wyatt, who becomes dangerously involved with an older stranger named Arnold Friend, portrayed by Williams.

Numerous celebrities have paid tribute to Treat Williams in the wake of his passing, among them Marilu Henner, who co-starred with him in the Broadway shows Over Here and Grease.

