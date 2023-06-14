 
Wednesday Jun 14, 2023
Helen Mirren shares why she ‘loves’ Harrison Ford

Helen Mirren gushes over Harrison Ford and talks about his stardom
Helen Mirren has recently opened up on how Harrison Ford has stayed the same over the last four decades.

“Harrison is the same person he was when I first met him. Impatient with the annoying sides of the great fame that had settled upon him, adult sycophancy, loss of privacy, etc., and yet immeasurably patient and kind to starstruck kids so excited to see their hero,” said the 77-year-old actress in a new interview with PEOPLE.

Gushing over Ford, Mirren disclosed she was “deeply impressed with his understanding and use of the techniques of film acting”.

“He taught me a lot through my observations. He was professional, guarded, and mysterious, and I was both fascinated and intimidated,” stated the Red actress.

While discussing about working in Yellowstone spin-off series, The Queen star mentioned, “30 years of amazing life happened to both of us, and now we are reconnected, and I find a person not guarded, unafraid of feelings and expressing them; generous, funny, as professional as ever, and still impatient with stardom.”

Reflecting on his iconic acting career, Mirren believed that the element that makes him “the legend that he is and will be is that sense of being the kind of guy you would call when your car got stuck in a ditch and also completely understand why you were so upset about your cat dying and shed some tears with you”.

“He is a real God-given movie star, but also a chap, a geezer, a guy, a bloke and a mensch. And along with millions of others, I love him,” added the actress. 

