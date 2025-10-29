 
'No revenge': Lily Allen speaks out amid new album

Lily Allen opens up about her intention behind the 'West End Girl' album

October 29, 2025

Lily Allen gets honest about 'West End Girl' album

Amid speculation, Lily Allen clarifies that her West End Girl, is not a revenge album, as she is on a press tour to promote it.

In a chat with Interview Magazine, she says, "I mean, I wrote this record in 10 days in December and I feel very differently about the whole situation now."

"We all go through breakups, and it’s always ****** brutal. But I don’t think it’s that often that you feel inclined to write about it while you’re in it," she adds, referring to her split with David Harbour.

She continues, “That’s what’s fun about this record; it’s viscerally like going through the motions. At the time, I was really trying to process things, and that’s great in terms of the album, but I don’t feel confused or angry now. I don’t need revenge.”

Speculations about 'revenge' came after Lily shared that her marriage with the Stranger Things star inspired the album.

It is worth noting that Lily tied the knot with David in 2020. But differences between the pair grew, and earlier this year, reports said they parted ways.

